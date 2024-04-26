Best of country living with European influences and superb finishes

5 beds | 3 bath | 10 car
Situated in scenic country with lush pastures and established trees just minutes from the township of Paterson, 'Belleray' is is one of the finest rural holdings in the area.
Comprised of grand homestead plus land (48 hectares divided into 10 paddocks), the property has been held by the current owners for the past 17 years.
The architecturally designed home is thoughtfully positioned with a northern aspect overlooking its own enormous lake to capture an ever-changing panorama.
Set in beautiful gardens the homestead epitomises the best of Australian country living with subtle European influences and a superb standard of finish.
Double bricked interior spaces are bathed in natural light, creating an atmosphere of airy openness and inviting relaxation.
High ceilings, polished timber floors, and tasteful finishes accentuate the home's inherent charm, while thoughtful details add a touch of luxury at every turn.
Features include a large master bedroom suite including walk-in robe and ensuite, and two bedrooms with shared main bathroom.
There is also a private guest bedroom and guest bathroom.
A large kitchen with walk-in pantry, informal dining plus formal living and dining room with combustion fire place elevate daily living and provide comfort for the entire family.
There is also a sunroom, office and studio, plus rumpus room and laundry.
Timber French doors open onto wide verandahs and terraces overlooking rustic rural landscapes.
Ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and security system ensure comfort and peace of mind.
Manicured lawns and established gardens sweep down to the lake's edge past inground saltwater pool and cabana.
Water is a highlight feature of the property and includes two dams and Duns Creek which runs through the property.
Addititional operation improvements include a 4 bay steel shed with breezeway and 3 phase power plus another shed.
Other property features include stables and tack room, wash down bay, steel cattle yards, chook house, herb and vegetable gardens, and external water points.
"Belleray Homestead is in an idyllic location with easy access to all the attractions of the Hunter," listing agent Andrew Wall, from Ray White Rural Lifestyle Sydney, said.
"It would suit buyers seeking a rural lifestyle property close to city services and amenities, and is ideal for both cattle and equine pursuits."
