Waterfront opulence marrying luxury living with community-focused lifestyle

5 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
Positioned in a prime waterfront reserve location, this exquisite home is a testament to meticulous design and exceptional construction quality, ensuring every detail has been carefully considered and executed.
Boasting stunning sea views from almost every room, the property features stylish louvre windows, high-raked ceilings, and a seamless blend of modern and contemporary aesthetics.
Emphasising indoor-outdoor living, the home opens up to a beautiful timber deck, providing a perfect space to unwind and soak in the breathtaking views of the sandy beach frontage and captivating vista.
"A true standout feature for this waterfront delight is the price," says listing agent Tom Woods from River Realty. "It would be the only newly constructed waterfront property on the market in Port Stephens at buying levels like this.
"One would usually be expected to pay $3,000,000 to $4,000,00 to have a design and home of this quality on our blue waterways."
Tom believes this property will appeal to both second home purchasers and also retiree's.
"The coastal holiday home is an ever popular option for clients in the market and certainly being less then 2 hours to Sydney it's easily accessible to enjoy the delights of seaside living," he said.
"A feature that I quiet like is the single level nature of the home practically its quite an easy home to live in and really gives longevity into the golden years of anyone who is looking at retirement.
"For those seeking a quieter coastal lifestyle in reach of major centres this is your calling."
