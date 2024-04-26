Stella sub penthouse immersed in stunning Newcastle harbour and city views

3 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Nestled on the thirteenth floor, this sub-penthouse 'Stella' apartment entices with its expansive window-walled living spaces.
Immerse yourself in sweeping vistas of Newcastle's famed harbour, the twinkling cityscape, and nightly sunsets casting hues over Mount Sugarloaf.
Offering three bedrooms, each boasting ample wardrobe space, and three chic bathrooms, this residence seamlessly integrates style and functionality.
The open-plan living area, bathed in natural light thanks to its prized north-easterly aspect, serves as the heart of the home, and Caesarstone benchtops adorn the kitchen, equipped with a suite of Fisher & Paykel appliances.
The apartment is further enhanced by a full automation package, granting effortless control over blinds, lights, and ducted air-conditioning through a user-friendly Smartphone app.
There is secure parking for two vehicles plus a 1m x 3m storage cage for bikes and equipment.
Stella's crowning glory is a magnificent rooftop terrace boasting a barbecue area, perfect for hosting gatherings or taking in the 360 degree views and New Year's Eve fireworks.
Residents also have access to communal gardens on the third floor, as well as a fully equipped gymnasium.
All around Stella find a great selection of cafes, take-away shops, restaurants, pubs and fine dining.
Stroll or ride your bike along the Honeysuckle boardwalk all the way to Nobbys beach or wander around the corner to the Interchange and hop on a tram or train.
