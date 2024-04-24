Why you should wear a sprig of rosemary for remembrance this Anzac Day

AS the sun rose on Thursday morning, Amy Stokes stood proudly with her three sons at the crack of dawn remembering her husband and their father on Anzac Day.
A sprig of rosemary was pinned to each of their collars as part of Newcastle Legacy's first time participating in the annual Operation Rosemary initiative, while they commemorated at the Medowie dawn service.
"We were wearing our rosemary and wearing medals to show our respect," she said.
Ms Stokes' became a beneficiary of Newcastle and Port Stephens Legacy when her husband Tim, who served in the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) 77th Squadron out of Williamtown, sadly died eight years ago at just 34 years-old following a battle with leukaemia.
"Legacy has been a brilliant support network for myself and the boys. If it wasn't for them I'm sure the boys and I would've struggled to get through each day," she said.
The charity which provides relief to Australian families suffering after the injury or death of a spouse or parent, during or after their defence force service, has been instrumental in Ms Stokes' life.
"It's helped with sports and schooling fees, uniforms, medical needs and we get to go on camps and meet other families in similar situations," she said.
Ms Stokes said each year she attends the dawn service with her sons, Sam, Luke and Oliver, before heading to Sydney to watch the NRL.
"Usually we get invited down and the boys have taken the game ball out for the Wests Tigers, so each year it's kind of revolved around the dawn service and then footy," she said.
Newcastle Legacy secretary Fiona MacClure said there were over 500 beneficiaries in the Newcastle area including widows and families like Ms Stokes'.
"We've only got 10 active volunteers looking after all those people," she said.
Ms Stokes said being a defence community across Newcastle and Port Stephens there was still a barrier in people not knowing what support is available.
"Every second person doesn't know what Legacy is which is pretty sad, there's families added nearly every day that would need support," she said.
"Legacy is amazing and you should see what they can do for people."
Promoting Legacy and showing respect for the past and present service personnel, Ms MacClure said it was a first for the Newcastle branch to be participating in Operation Rosemary this year.
"It will be the very first time and it will become a new tradition for us," she said.
The national initiative was established back in the 1940's and Ms MacClure said it was a powerful way to pay respects for veterans and their families.
"Rosemary signifies remembrance, it's long been associated with the Anzac experience so people that wear it demonstrate to the community that they've got respect for servicemen and woman, both the past and the present," she said.
Sprigs of rosemary have been donated by Harris Farm Markets and will be distributed after the Anzac Day march at the service in Civic Park. Legacy will also be asking for donations.
