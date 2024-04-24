Five reasons Australians prefer to work from home

Long commutes can lead to decreased job satisfaction and increased risk of stress and anxiety. Picture Shutterstock

Working from home has become increasingly popular in recent years, with more than two-thirds of Australians working from home in some capacity.

And it's not hard to see why. Many people are finding that they prefer the flexibility and convenience that comes with working remotely.

In this article, we will explore five reasons people choose to work from home.

1. Greater flexibility in your schedule

One of the most significant benefits of working from home is the flexibility it provides in your schedule.

You can create a schedule that works best for you when working from home. You can set your hours, take breaks when needed, and work during your most productive times.

This flexibility can help you achieve a better work-life balance and reduce stress.



Flexible scheduling can also help you better manage your personal life. You can take care of your children (send and pick them up from school), attend appointments, and run errands without taking time off work. This can save you time and money on commuting and childcare costs.

In addition, flexible scheduling can help you accommodate your personal preferences and needs. For example, if you are a morning person, you can start and finish work early. Or, if you prefer to work in the evenings, you can adjust your schedule accordingly.

This may depend on the type of work you do and your company's expectations, but it can help you achieve a better work-life balance and improve your overall well-being.

2. Avoiding the painful daily commute

With an average commute time of 66 minutes from home to work in the major Australian cities, it's no surprise that working from home to avoid the daily commute is high on the list of contributing factors.

Commuting can be a stressful and time-consuming experience, with long hours spent stuck in traffic or on public transport. This is particularly beneficial for workers with disabilities.

Working from home can save us time and money. Commuting to work can be expensive, with fuel, parking, public transport fares, and car maintenance all adding up to increased inflation costs.

Moreover, commuting can also hurt our health. Long commutes can lead to decreased job satisfaction and increased risk of stress and anxiety.

Studies show that commuting can also lead to physical health problems, such as back pain, neck pain, and headaches.

3. Work in an office environment that you choose and can style

A reason that resonates with many is the ability to create an office in your home that suits your preferences and work style.

When working in an office, you have limited control over the environment, but when working from home, you can choose your furniture, lighting, temperature, and noise level.

For example, if you prefer to work in a brightly lit room, you can choose a room with a lot of natural light or add lamps to your workspace.

If you prefer a quiet environment, you can work in a space away from noise or use noise-cancelling headphones.

You can also choose furniture that suits your comfort and style preferences.

You can choose to work on a standing desk or a particular office chair you like.

Another benefit of working from home is that you can create a space conducive to your productivity and creativity. You can decorate your workspace with items that inspire you, such as plants, artwork, or personal mementos.

You can also set up your workspace to optimise your workflow and help you stay organised.

Distractions at the office can disrupt our concentration and make it difficult to finish our work. Picture Shutterstock

4. Fewer distractions to focus on the task

Working from home can be a great way to avoid distractions and focus on the task at hand. When we work in an office, we are often surrounded by distractions such as co-workers talking, phones ringing, and people walking by. These distractions can disrupt our concentration and make it difficult to finish our work.

By working from home, we can create an environment free from distractions. We can set up a quiet workspace where we can focus on our work without interruptions.

This can help us be more productive and finish our work faster.

While it can be challenging, we can eliminate distractions such as social media, email, and other online distractions.

By turning off notifications and setting aside specific times to check our email and social media, we can stay focused on our work and avoid distractions.

5. Better work-life balance

Lastly but most importantly, one of the most significant reasons why people prefer to work from home is the better work-life balance it provides.

When working remotely, we have more control over our schedules, which allows us to balance our personal and professional lives more effectively, as mentioned above.

Without the need to commute, we can save a significant amount of time, which we can use to pursue our hobbies, spend time with family and friends, or simply relax.