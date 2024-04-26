Big Picture Fest branches out to Wallsend

Past and present will be splashed on the walls of Wallsend as Big Picture Fest branches out of Newcastle CBD.
Bathurst-based artist Calum Hotham started his mural on April 22, on the corner of Nelson and Boscawen streets on the old Electrodry building.
Hotham hopes his artwork will be finished by May 3.
His Wallsend mural is based on a collection of photos exploring identity by Novocastrian photographers, Melanie Muddle and Hannah Robinson.
Their photography agency, And Then, ran a self-portrait workshop called "Me, Now" with young people from Wallsend's Art Mania Studios and the Hunter Multicultural Communities.
"Photographs are typically 'taken' by someone other than ourselves, a process that creates a power dynamic where the 'subject' loses control of how they are interpreted," Muddle said.
"'Me, Now' is an exhibition program that makes space for young people to creatively explore their lived experiences, emotions and evolving identities."
Hotham's mural will feature Hossain Ebrahimi and Shahd Qaisanieh, who participated in And Then's photography workshop.
Born in Bathurst in 1996, Hotham initially moved to Sydney as a semi-professional cricketer, but soon realised art was his true calling. He has now moved back to Bathurst.
"It's a privilege to work with Melanie, Hannah and Kat to help represent the upcoming Wallsend community through images of the students, I hope I do it justice," he said.
Big Picture Fest director Katerina Skoumbas said that since launching the festival in Newcastle in 2020, other suburbs showed interest in getting murals.
"The Big Picture Fest invites you into the artists' world, showing a process that leaves you with a lasting memory of watching them at work and a beautiful permanent piece of art," she said.
"Calum's mural and the community behind it celebrate a sense of belonging - a sense of home - and that everyone is welcome."
Big Picture Fest in Newcastle CBD is lined up for later this year from September 27-29 with five to six large murals planned.
Hotham's mural is not the first of its kind in Wallsend.
From April 29, artist Jordan Lucky will paint a mural capturing the present with found objects at the Wallsend Village Shopping Centre.
Lucky's mural is a Playstate initiative, designed by himself and artist Dan Bianco.
"More street art will be beneficial to the thriving community of Wallsend," he said.
"It's one of the few affordable places left to live in the city, and street art is the visual point between the businesses to encourage more walking around and pedestrian activity."
Hotham's and Lucky's murals are a collaboration with the Wallsend Town Improvement Association (Wallsend BIA) and the City of Newcastle.
"Wow, Wallsend is delighted to have such amazing talent gracing our walls to create a cultural feast for the eyes of our community," Wallsend BIA chair Wayne Rogers said.
Local cartoonist and artist Trevor Dickinson has also created a vinyl artwork representing historical landmarks next to Aldi.
His artwork was commissioned by Wallsend Village.
"I was honoured to be asked to create this mural at Wallsend Village, and it also gave me an insight to the landmarks and their background," he said.
All three murals are part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Wallsend.
Ward 4 councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk said it was great to see Wallsend become the first place outside of Newcastle CBD to take part in Big Picture Fest.
"The Wallsend Business Improvement Association has been working hard to enhance the appeal of the precinct with a range of wonderful community activations," Cr Adamczyk said.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the City of Newcastle had supported the festival since 2020.
"Big Picture Fest is a fantastic celebration of art in public spaces, bringing together local, national and internationally renowned artists to create an artistic legacy for Newcastle," she said.
