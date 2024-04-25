Souths show Kurri no mercy in Newcastle RL belting

KURRI Kurri's season went from bad to worse on Thursday when they were hammered 56-14 by South Newcastle at Townson Oval.
It was a third consecutive loss for the last-placed Bulldogs and came barely 24 hours after news broke that star signing Blake Ferguson had parted company with the club in unexplained circumstances.
The Red Lions showed the visitors no sympathy, racing to a 34-0 lead by half-time.
Souths fullback Reeve Howard opened the scoring in the eighth minute after winning the race to a chip kick, and he had a hat-trick to his name by the end of the first half.
Former Kiwi international Frank-Paul Nu'uausala was also among the first-half tryscorers.
To their credit, the Bulldogs showed some fighting spirit to run in three tries after the break, although Souths were undermanned for 10 minutes after losing back-rower Jack Welsh to the sin-bin.
In the other Anzac Day game, Kain Anderson and Ty Fletcher scored doubles as Central outgunned Macquarie 38-10 at St John Oval.
