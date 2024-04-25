Jets veteran Jason Hoffman to be a super-sub in his last game

JETS coach Rob Stanton will resist the temptation of promoting veteran Jason Hoffman to the starting line-up for what shapes as his swansong A-League appearance, against Central Coast at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
Hoffman, the home-grown 35-year-old utility, confirmed this week that Newcastle's season-ending fixture was likely to be his last game for the club and also at professional level.
Adding to the occasion, he will also become only the ninth player in A-League history to to reach the 300-game milestone.
Hoffman has been used sparingly this season, making only eight appearances and two in the starting side, and Stanton will push sentimentality to one side and deploy him as a substitute on Saturday.
"I'll just be picking the players I think we need to win this game," Stanton told the Newcastle Herald.
"But Hoffy will be part of that. He's been making a good contribution as sub and I expect him to do that this week as well.
"It's all about the team. We always try to make it about the team, and everyone has to do their bit."
Stanton said Hoffman was the ideal player to keep in reserve, because of his experience and ability to cover a number of positions.
"His contribution has been really valuable, coming off the bench, and I don't see any need to change," Stanton said. "He'll definitely get on at some point. It's just a matter of where we need him the most.
"He's been playing in the wide area, midfield, and it's been working really well and helping us maintain a high level there.
"He also helps steady us if we're under the pump. One way or the other, he'll either help us settle down or come on and change the game, but he'll definitely be useful."
It will be a club-record 220th appearance in Newcastle's colours for Hoffman, who is the only player to have appeared in both of the club's grand final appearances - the 2007-08 triumph and the 2017-18 disappointment.
Stanton, meanwhile, remains hopeful English defender Carl Jenkinson will be fit to take his place after suffering a shoulder injury in last week's draw with competition leaders Wellington Phoenix.
Jenkinson has twice needed shoulder surgeries previously, during his time with English Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, and Stanton said he was still "uncomfortable" on Thursday.
The 32-year-old defender will be assessed at Friday's final training session, but if necessary Stanton has a ready-made replacement in Mark Natta, who along with Lucas Mauragis has returned from the Olyroos' unsuccessful Olympic-qualifying campaign.
Both Natta and Mauragis trained on Thursday but Stanton admitted they looked "tired".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.