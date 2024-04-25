Newcastle Herald
Jets veteran Jason Hoffman to be a super-sub in his last game

By Robert Dillon
April 25 2024 - 8:00pm
Jason Hoffman will come off the bench in his 300th A-League appearance. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
JETS coach Rob Stanton will resist the temptation of promoting veteran Jason Hoffman to the starting line-up for what shapes as his swansong A-League appearance, against Central Coast at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

