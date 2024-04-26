Senators' spotlight on the true costs of negative gearing is a positive

MY wife and I have lived in Newcastle for 20 years, and in all that time have campaigned for a better climate and environment outcome in the Hunter. We are members of Climate Action Newcastle (CAN) and other groups. All the scientific evidence we have seen demonstrates there is no need for nuclear electric power generation, because all renewables will be able to fill the gap of closing coal fired power stations. No workable plan exists to deal with leftover nuclear waste, and the cost and time delay in setting up nuclear power stations does not compare well with renewables.