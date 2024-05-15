Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Food

One of Newcastle's best focuses on the fine art of food photography

LR
By Lisa Rockman
May 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

David Griffen has made a name for himself in Newcastle based on his food photography.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.