Enforcement isn't keeping up on e-bike speeds

NICK Ryder ("Withdrawal rules for cash too onerous", Letters, 19/4), complains about the charges relating to withdrawing cash at ATMs and cash outs at Supermarkets. ATMs are operated by companies that have to install them, maintain them, replenish the cash in them and reconcile the accounts with the banks. Why wouldn't you have to pay a charge to use them? As for the supermarkets, why should they operate as your personal banking service? I don't think it's too much to ask that you buy something in their shop in return for doing your banking for you. If you want to access your cash for free, go and get it from where you do your banking or at their ATM, where they won't charge you a fee.