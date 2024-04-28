Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Enforcement isn't keeping up on e-bike speeds

By Letters to the Editor
April 29 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The letter writer says the e-bikes pose a real danger to others. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The letter writer says the e-bikes pose a real danger to others. Picture by Peter Lorimer

THE proliferation of illegal e-bikes and e-scooters poses a real safety threat. These devices, which can be propelled by a throttle (like a motorbike) without the need to pedal, are explicitly illegal in public places including roads and footpaths at speeds over 6 km/hr under regulations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.