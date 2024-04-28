Newcastle Herald
Federal MPs demand state investigates buying old rail for Hunter passengers

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
April 29 2024 - 5:00am
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi and Paterson MP Meryl Swanson called on the state to 'have a good hard look' at the idea.
The region's federal MPs are calling on the state government to investigate buying an old mining rail line and repurpose it to connect the rapidly growing population corridor between Cessnock and Maitland.

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

