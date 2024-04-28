Federal MPs demand state investigates buying old rail for Hunter passengers

The region's federal MPs are calling on the state government to investigate buying an old mining rail line and repurpose it to connect the rapidly growing population corridor between Cessnock and Maitland.
The declaration puts more pressure on Regional Transport Minister and Maitland MP Jenny Aitchson, who has so far declined to weigh in on the proposal.
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi and Paterson MP Meryl Swanson urged their state counterparts to "have a good hard look" at the proposal, which would see the government acquire the rail - currently owned by Aurizon and Yancoal - and turn it into public transport corridor.
Mr Repacholi said he was "very supportive" of the idea, which was regularly raised with him by residents around the region.
"I'd definitely encourage the state government to take a very close look at this," Mr Repacholi said.
"We need to look after public transport, and many parts of the Hunter have had historically poor public transport.
"We're one of the fastest growing areas in NSW, and it's time our public transport caught up with the rest of the state."
Ms Swanson said reliable public transport "isn't just a convenience, it's a necessity", and the reestablishment of the rail corridor "makes sense" to meet community's the growing transportation needs.
"I remember catching the bus from Heddon Greta to Maitland as a teenager to get on a train to go to Newcastle to the beach," Ms Swanson said.
"Where there was once paddocks and the odd hay shed, we now have homes. We're seeing the continued growth all the way from Cessnock through to Kurri Kurri and Gillieston Heights to Maitland.
"Supporting the reestablishment of the rail corridor makes sense to meet the growing transportation needs of our expanding community."
When asked about the prospect of federal funding, Mr Repacholi said the federal government was always willing to partner up with the states, but "first the state has to do their due diligence".
Advocates for the project are calling for the state government to commit $10 million to a feasibility study in the upcoming budget.
Rail for Cessnock's "chief antagoniser" Andrew Fenwick hopes the prospect of joint federal government funding would make the proposal - which is estimated to cost between $100 million and $200 million - more appealing to the Minns government.
"Split between state and federal, rounds out to $25 million a year for three years," Mr Fenwick said.
The group, which engaged a rail firm to highlight the benefits of the project to the state government in a detailed pre-budget submission, will host a public forum about the issue on May 21 at Quirkz In The Hunter.
"So far we've had 600 people indicate they're interested in attending - we only have room for about 130, but it goes to show the level of community support there is," Mr Fenwick said.
The support from the federal MPs follows a petition that was presented to the NSW government with almost 3000 signatures.
In her response to the petition, Ms Aitchson declined to address the idea of buying the old rail line.
Instead she said the government was in the process of developing the Hunter Strategic Regional Integrated Transport Plan, which would be delivered within the next 12 months.
"This will include looking at opportunities for increased passenger transport services, to provide greater choice in travel modes for the residential growth corridor west of Maitland, as well as between Maitland and Kurri Kurri and Cessnock," Ms Aitchson said.
Despite sitting within her portfolio and electorate, the Regional Transport Minister has previously told the Newcastle Herald it would be "inappropriate" for her to comment on the proposal.
Mr Fenwick said the Maitland MP's response was "very diplomatic".
"As the local member and the Minister for Regional Transport, you'd like to think there would be a more positive response to a project that would affect thousands of her constituents directly," he said.
"Overall, the political response has been far more positive than I had hoped for at the beginning.
"Once you sit down with the politicians and unfold the logic behind this, they've all had the same response; 'wow, that's a lot more affordable than I expected'."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.