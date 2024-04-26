Former Newcastle Jets teammates hail club stalwart Jason Hoffman

CLUB legends Nigel Boogaard and Nikolai Topor-Stanley have led the tributes to Jason Hoffman as he prepares to play what is likely to be his last game for the Newcastle Jets, against Central Coast Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium tonight.
Hoffman, the most-capped player in Newcastle's history and the only man to feature in both their A-League grand final appearances, confirmed during the week that tonight's clash would probably be "my last game of professional football and it certainly will be, I think, at the Jets".
Adding to the occasion, he will rack up his 300th A-League appearance, becoming only the ninth player to do so in the competition's history.
Two of Hoffman's closest friends and longest-serving former teammates are Boogaard and Topor-Stanley, both of whom captained the Jets. Both described the 35-year-old as a quality player but an even better human being.
"As a person, he's very honest and has his heart on his sleeve, as you can see from the way he approaches his football," Boogaard told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's a very good family man and a clubman as well.
"He's been great to get to know.
"Obviously I came across him playing in the league, but when I came back to Newcastle I just clicked straight away with Hoffy.
"He has a lot of core values that align with me off the field, but also his approach to football as well.
"He's all-in. He's very dedicated and professional. I don't think you'd find him late to any session.
"Reaching 300 games is a testament to the player he is. You don't last that long in the A-League without first of all having a high level of talent, but also looking after your body.
"To be able to play 17 years at that level is a massive achievement and credit to him and his family.
"If it is to be the end, then a 300th game, and hopefully a win, would be a wonderful way to cap it all off."
Topor-Stanley described Hoffman as "not only a great footballer, but also a fantastic friend, father, family man and role model to the next generation of footballers in the Hunter.
"He is a competitor that fights to the bitter end. Someone who will be by your side in the toughest of times, but also in the same situation find the funny side and to make you laugh."
He congratulated the former Mayfield United and Hamilton Olympic junior on "a wonderful career".
Jets coach Rob Stanton praised Hoffman's unwavering commitment. "I don't think he's missed a training session all year," he said.
