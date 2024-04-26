Newcastle Herald
Former Newcastle Jets teammates hail club stalwart Jason Hoffman

By Robert Dillon
April 26 2024 - 9:08pm
Jason Hoffman will play his final game for the Jets on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
CLUB legends Nigel Boogaard and Nikolai Topor-Stanley have led the tributes to Jason Hoffman as he prepares to play what is likely to be his last game for the Newcastle Jets, against Central Coast Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium tonight.

