The Lowedown: Jets fans clinging to hope of belated salvation

It feels like the Newcastle Jets have been cut astern in some ways, with gracious platitudes of course, and allowed to drift off over the horizon, as quietly as possible.
So we arrive at the final round of matches in the 2023-24 A-League season, bar what could be a very important, or completely irrelevant, deferred fixture on Wednesday night between Adelaide and the Mariners.
You would suspect that Wellington Phoenix, who are currently one point ahead of the Mariners in the race for the minor premiership, would need to win at home to Macarthur on Saturday to maintain the pressure on the Coasties, who face the Jets on Saturday before their midweek trek to Adelaide.
If Wellington uphold their end of the possible scenarios, the Jets could extinguish the Mariners' bid for the Premiers' Plate by beating them at McDonald Jones Stadium tonight.
Whatever happens in New Zealand, the Mariners will potentially need four points from the two games to be minor premiers.
Off-field developments resulting in criminal charges against a key player won't help their quest.
If Wellington do beat Macarthur, Sydney FC can leapfrog the latter into fourth position by beating Perth at Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Melbourne City should do what they need to against Western United, to ensure they beat a disappointing Western Sydney Wanderers for the last play-off spot.
All of which probably doesn't worry your average Jets fan (except for the possibility of more success for the Mariners) as much as the ongoing ownership saga.
Before we embrace the angst of that, we should pause for a moment and congratulate home-grown Newcastle stalwart Jason Hoffman, if, as we expect, he participates in his 300th A-League game tonight.
It is only a number, and his service to the code would be not one bit lesser if he was racking up appearance No.299, although 300 seems so much more notable.
He is probably the last link, ancillary and honorary staff aside, to Newcastle's grand final side of 2007-08.
Back then he was an eager youngster, and to be still involved and playing 16 or 17 years later is testament to his professionalism and commitment.
Well played, Hoff.
In many ways the season has a familiar feel about it for fans, and scribes, which we will expand on in coming weeks.
Plucky, courageous, almost a lot better, but despite some encouraging signs and performances, never seriously or consistently challenging at the pointy end of the competition.
In truth, only the absolute diehards expected them to.
On an individual level, there were a few disappointments, but by and large most produced something approaching their best form, and maximum capacity.
The end result is about what the club has produced in the past decade in terms of points, and finishing position.
What's changed is that you, me, and a host of fans can't say with any certainty "there's always next year", whether that be with sarcasm, tired resignation, or genuine hope and belief.
Is there?
It feels like the club has been cut astern in some ways, with gracious platitudes of course, and allowed to drift off over the horizon, as quietly as possible.
I'm sure some genuinely care, but those in the corridors of power seem more ambivalent.
A generation of young local footballers could be about to face the search for an alternative pathway.
Are we rolling over, having our tummies tickled? Is it worth fighting for? Is there a definitive timeline?
"There is ... always hope," but it is steadily fading.
