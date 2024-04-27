Mariners win derby, but have the Jets found a new owner?

AMID speculation that the Newcastle Jets have finally found a new owner, striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos broke the club record for most goals in a season in a 3-1 loss to Central Coast Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
Newcastle's future has been hanging in the balance for the past six months, since it was first announced the embattled franchise, which has been funded on a stopgap basis since 2021, was up for sale.
But reports were circulating on Saturday night that a takeover will be announced imminently, ensuring the Jets' survival before the end of this season.
There were rumours that players were told in the lead-up to kick-off.
If confirmed, that news will come as a massive relief for players, staff and fans.
Last night's result left the Jets 10th on the ladder with six wins, 10 draws and 11 losses from their 27 games.
The win meant the Mariners need just one point from next week's clash with Adelaide to seal the minor premiership.
The Jets dominated possession and field position in the opening exchanges but it was the Mariners who scored first, against the run of play, after a long-range shot from striker Alou Kuol in the 22nd minute.
Newcastle equalised early in the second half when Stamatelopoulos climbed high for a header and nailed home his 17th goal of the season, taking him past Adam Taggart's decade-old record.
Newcastle club stalwart Jason Hoffman - making his 300th and likely last A-League appearance - entered the game off the bench in the 62nd minute and received a standing ovation from a vocal crowd of 9416.
But as Newcastle pressed for a victory to cap Hoffman's special night, the Mariners grabbed the lead when Harrison Steele scored from a deflected shot in the 82nd minute.
Five minutes later, the Mariners sealed the win when English import Ryan Edmondson scored to make it 3-1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.