Police investigate after teens in tinnie knock kayaker into water

Police are investigating after a kayaker was knocked into the water, losing expensive fishing gear, at a kayak fishing competition at Woy Woy Bay over the weekend.
The man fell out of his kayak at around 12.45pm on Saturday April 27 in Brisbane Water at Woy Woy Bay.
Broken Bay Water Police said they are investigating a small vessel with adolescents onboard that allegedly collided with the kayak.
A police spokesperson said the small vessel had left the scene before police arrived.
They said the man on the kayak fell into the water but no medical assistance was required.
Police said he lost a lot of expensive gear including fishing equipment and his mobile phone.
It is believed that the man was participating in a kayak fishing competition held over the weekend.
Marine Rescue Central Coast said they were informed of the incident.
Broken Bay Water Police said they are trying to identify the driver of the small vessel and other individuals onboard.
