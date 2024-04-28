Newcastle Herald
Police investigate after teens in tinnie knock kayaker into water

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated April 28 2024 - 11:59am, first published 10:41am
NSW Water Police are investigating after a man was knocked off his kayak. File Picture, 2019, Marina Neil.
Police are investigating after a kayaker was knocked into the water, losing expensive fishing gear, at a kayak fishing competition at Woy Woy Bay over the weekend.

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

