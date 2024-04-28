Newcastle Herald
Redhead to lose 'community hub' as local op shop shuts its doors

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
April 29 2024 - 5:00am
Cheryl Charlton has voluntarily managed the Anglican Redhead op shop for the last four years. Picture Peter Lorimer
Cheryl Charlton has voluntarily managed the Anglican Redhead op shop for the last four years. Picture Peter Lorimer

Redhead is losing a "community hub" as the local Anglican op shop shuts its doors this week.

