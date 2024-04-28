Redhead to lose 'community hub' as local op shop shuts its doors

Redhead is losing a "community hub" as the local Anglican op shop shuts its doors this week.
For the last couple decades the op shop has been a fixture of the local community but the current location's, on Cowlishaw Street, last day will be Wednesday May 1.
Cheryl Charlton first volunteered at op shops to pass the time in retirement but it soon turned into life-long friends and community connections.
Ms Charlton has volunteered at Redhead's Anglican Op Shop for the last seven years and managed it for four.
She said the op shop was next to the chemist and doctors, and served as the social scene for the community, particularly older residents.
"The community has been sad, the older residents are really going to miss it," she said.
Ms Charlton started out on one shift a fortnight, and quickly picked up more shifts, and when everything re-opened after Covid-19 lockdowns, became manager.
While she "accidentally" fell into managing the shop, she did not regret the memories she made.
"My favourite memories are meeting different people, and the other volunteers, I have made some really good friends and customers I will keep in touch with," she said.
Ms Charlton's husband, Chris, also volunteers at the East Lake Macquarie Anglican church as their treasurer.
Mr Charlton said the shop was always full of good music, lots of conversations and problem solving for anyone who needed a chat.
"It's been a community hub, people come in just to talk and pass the time, everyone is saying how much they are going to miss it," he said.
He said running the shop has been like a full-time job for Ms Charlton as she worked four to five days a week, bringing clothes home for washing and ironing.
Ms Charlton said she will probably rest and take a break before volunteering at other op shops in the area.
"I'll miss the people but I won't miss the all day, everyday," she said.
The owner of the op shop premises needs the space back, which the Charltons said they completely understand.
When Ms Charlton and her husband retired from full-time work 20 years ago, they bought the Redhead newsagency and owned it from 2003 to 2009.
Op shop customers often still remembered Ms Charlton from the newsagency.
"The part that I smile at, people are coming in now that were kids when we had the newsagency, and now they are young parents," she said.
Carolyn Cook has volunteered with Anglican op shops since 2016, and is sad to see the Redhead location go.
"To me, it's been a part of the community, the whole community, not just here [Redhead]," she said.
"We had people coming up from Morisset retirement village and we used to take them down to our church and give them morning tea."
She said it was a great atmosphere and a lot of fun with the other volunteers.
"We'd get a lot of funny things that you'd think won't sell and then the next minute, you put it out and someone buys it," she said.
With the Redhead location set to close this Wednesday, Ms Charlton said everything in store will be 40 per cent off.
Their opening hours are from 9.30am to 3pm at 101 Cowlishaw Street, Redhead.
She said anything that doesn't sell would go to the East Lake Macquarie Anglican church's other locations in Belmont and Windale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.