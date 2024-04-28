Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle bundled out out in A-League Women semi-finals

By Robert Dillon
April 28 2024 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets goal keeper Isobel Nino shows safe hands during Sunday's semi-final loss against Melbourne City. Picture Getty Images
Newcastle Jets goal keeper Isobel Nino shows safe hands during Sunday's semi-final loss against Melbourne City. Picture Getty Images

THE Newcastle Jets have been bundled out in the second leg of their A-League Women's semi-final series after a 3-0 loss to Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.