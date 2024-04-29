Newcastle Herald
Letters

Service saluted on Anzac Day, but truths about wars tend to stay unknown

By Letters to the Editor
April 30 2024 - 4:00am
AMID the pomp and ceremony and the 'sacred' nationalistic indulgence of Anzac Day, it is interesting to reflect on all the innocent victims of war.

