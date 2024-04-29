Service saluted on Anzac Day, but truths about wars tend to stay unknown

You see, the government likes to "donate" war supplies to Ukraine in the form of tanks and other fighting equipment. They can't do that with lower prices at the checkouts. I do wonder why petrol prices rise as soon as someone in the Middle East sneezes. I thought the fuel in the ground at service stations was paid for before it was delivered, so why have an increase? There are so many instances of price gouging that the ACCC needs to look at.