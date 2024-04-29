Service saluted on Anzac Day, but truths about wars tend to stay unknown

AMID the pomp and ceremony and the 'sacred' nationalistic indulgence of Anzac Day, it is interesting to reflect on all the innocent victims of war.
During a war, people are subjected to state propaganda and censorship. Most people think they know the truth, but they never find out the truth behind the war that their nation is waging, especially if their side is victorious. I believe survivors never find out the entire truth about why their friends, relatives and soldier sons are dead or injured. They never find out the truth about why they themselves are injured, or why their homes have been reduced to rubble.
Jesus once said the truth will set you free. He meant that our belief in his messiah status would save us from God's wrath, but he could also have meant that if ordinary people had knowledge about the truth behind wars, there would be no more wars.
During modern cyber warfare, there is even less chance that the innocent victims of war will ever discover the truth about why they are suffering and dying.
NATIONAL and international news is all too sad. Then a thread of gold.
Simon McCarthy's article in Topics made me laugh ("With friends like these [redacted]", Topics, 19/4). What a redacted delight. Such an insightful well-written piece. I take heart that the truth will come out.
Former NSW state premier Bob Carr called out Scott Neylon/Neylan and someone using the name Austin Yule, in his blog Thoughtlines, after receiving insulting and derogatory remarks in emails from Scott and Austin regarding poker machine reforms. Jeremy Bath was media manager of Clubs NSW at that time. Seventeen minutes after receiving the insulting and derogatory emails from the pair, Mr Carr wote: "When comments purporting to be from two different people arrive within one minute of each other, share an IP address and are both sourced from clubsnsw.com.au, I think I'm entitled some faint suspicion."
In my opinion, the Pinnacle redacted report is a Claytons report. Why didn't the report investigate this matter more thoroughly? Why wasn't the IP address checked out? Why does the Office of Local Government close its eyes while wringing its hands? Reducing redactions in 2024? Let's do it. Thanks to Simon and staff at the Newcastle Herald.
QENOS, the largest plastics maker in Australia, has entered administration with the loss of hundreds of jobs. I believe this outcome is yet another sign that heavy manufacturing in Australia remains extremely volatile and challenging caused by high gas prices, electricity costs and wage inflation.
It is utter stupidity that the cost of energy in Australia is so high and quickly reaching its supply capacity that our government expects to compete with the rest of the world with energy supplied by unreliable renewables. With the Bowen constrictor squeezing the life out of our energy security, Albo's Future Made in Australia plan has no hope of success.
ACROSS the globe, April 22 is celebrated as Earth Day. Sadly, this year, it coincided with news that the iconic Great Barrier Reef has experienced its most extensive heat stress and bleaching yet, with 80 per cent of the reef impacted.
At the same time, we Aussies learn that the Albanese government is further delaying its 2022 promise to reform our weak and ineffective environment laws. Since 1999, under the current Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, an extraordinary 740 fossil fuel developments have been approved. Moving forward, our natural laws must protect nature, especially from climate change. On Earth Day and every day, governments and citizens alike have a duty of care to conserve and regenerate our beautiful earth for the joy and benefit of all.
IN response to Bill Forbes ("Explain the process please", Letters, 23/4). The government will keep prices high for the sole reason of raising extra from GST payments.
You see, the government likes to "donate" war supplies to Ukraine in the form of tanks and other fighting equipment. They can't do that with lower prices at the checkouts. I do wonder why petrol prices rise as soon as someone in the Middle East sneezes. I thought the fuel in the ground at service stations was paid for before it was delivered, so why have an increase? There are so many instances of price gouging that the ACCC needs to look at.
IAN King ("Occasion more than public holiday", Letters, 25/4) wrote regarding public servants' ability to swap their Anzac Day public holiday for another day off in lieu. If Mr King wants to express horrified disbelief and that this is a "shameful" act by Prime Minister Albanese, pictured, perhaps he should express that same disbelief and condemnation the same policy existed under prime ministers Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison.
YES Ian King, is absolutely right ("Occasion more than public holiday", Letters, 25/4). Albo phoned all public servants and said why not work (if you could call it that) on Anzac Day at double pay and then take another day off of your choosing to go fishing. Yep, that's the way it works.
NO doubt Carl Stevenson ("Strikes stacking up for feds", Letters, 24/4) was quite pleased with his long, but apparently non-exhaustive, list of things the federal government has got "wrong". There's just one small problem: he's wrong.
FRED McInerney ("The voters will decide on MP", Letters, 25/4) says that the Premier does not have the power to remove Tim Crakanthorp from the Parliament. I disagree. Do you not remember Obeid, MacDonald and Tripodi, who were kicked out of Parliament not by the voters, but by the Premier? I am at a loss to understand how Mr McInerney thinks I would have any influence on Mr Crakanthorp's parliamentary future, given I am not on the Newcastle electoral roll to vote for or against him.
PLEASE don't let stupidity rule. I think that the National-Liberal coalition appears to be trying to normalise lunacy. My greatest fear is that they may actually succeed.
