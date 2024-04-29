Philippa Anderson, Sarah Baum bow out at Gold Coast Pro

Philippa Anderson and Sarah Baum's runs at the Challenger Series opener on the Gold Coast came to an end in the round of 32 on Monday.
Merewether's Anderson was second in her round of 48 heat on the weekend to progress but she was last in her next four-woman heat with a score of 8.63.
Anderson was second in the early stages to American Alyssa Spencer (13.0) before France's Tessa Thyssen (12.4) took the other spot in the round of 16. Surfest champion Ellie Harrison (11.2) grabbed two fives late to drop Anderson to fourth.
Newcastle-based South African Baum started her campaign in the round of 32 and was third in her heat with a total of 12.6.
Brazilian Luana Silva (16.13) and Australian Kobie Enright (15.77) dominated the contest ahead of Baum and Maud Le Car (11.97).
Merewether's Morgan Cibilic also fell at the first hurdle in the men's event on Sunday.
