Shark nets 'horrendous toll': harmless humpback whale, turtles, dolphins caught

A humpback whale was among 34 non-target marine creatures caught in shark nets off Lake Macquarie beaches in the past eight months.
The nets are designed to prevent great white, tiger and bull shark attacks, however, Department of Primary Industries data shows they take a horrendous toll on harmless species.
The data, obtained by Humane Society International, shows four turtles and a grey nurse shark were among the species caught.
Of the 34 creatures caught, 28 were found dead. The humpback whale was one of the few to survive.
Along the NSW coast, 208 non-target creatures were caught, with 134 of those non-target creatures found dead.
The data show five critically endangered grey nurse sharks were found dead, as well as four endangered leatherback turtles and an endangered loggerhead turtle.
Ninety three per cent of marine creatures caught in NSW shark nets during the 2023-2024 season were non-target species such as whales, turtles, dolphins, rays and smaller or non-aggressive sharks.
Of the total non-target animals caught, only 36 per cent were released alive (74 creatures).
These statistics are almost identical to the numbers from the 2022-2023 net season.
This data is normally released publicly each year in late July, just weeks before nets return for the next season. This new data comes as the nets are due to be removed from beaches on Monday at the end of the 2023-24 net season.
As the nets leave our ocean waters, Humane Society International Australia and the Australian Marine Conservation Society are urging the NSW Government to replace the nets with modern shark deterrents.
"Shark nets don't discriminate. Year after year, nine out of 10 animals caught in the nets are non-target species, and without providing any benefit to public safety. It's why NSW beachside communities are fed up with these wildlife death traps," Marine Biologist and Humane Society International campaigner Lawrence Chlebeck said.
"The Minns Government inherited this outdated technology that has been used since the 1930s. But they don't need to stick with it. There has been over $85 million committed to modern shark management which is now fully operational on our beaches and much more effective at keeping us safe.
Premier Chris Minns said in January that he was not confident emerging shark protection technology was a good enough replacement for nets.
"It's a good ambition to remove shark nets ... but we've got a ways to go when it comes to that shark detection technology," he said.
Shark scientist Leonardo Guida said modern alternatives to nets were already working and in place after more than a decade of development.
"Public sentiment and the science are in alignment-let's keep the nets out and the drones up," he said.
"Every beach where a net is installed already has alternative shark safety measures in place such as SMART drumlines, alert systems and drone surveillance. These technologies have been in use on our beaches and thoroughly tested for the last decade.
Polling commissioned by Humane Society International found four in five Australians, including 83 per cent of New South Wales residents, recognise they are entering shark habitat when they swim in the ocean and assume personal responsibility.
The wildlife conservation organisations are encouraging NSW residents to take action at sharkchampions.org.au/nswnetsout.
