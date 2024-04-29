Bust out the brolly: dreary days ahead with buckets of rain forecast

A SUNNY start to the week is set to give way to a slew of drizzly days, with rain, rain and more rain set to hit the Hunter.
Novocastrians might have made the most of Monday's warmer weather, but come Tuesday it will be time to bust out the brolly for what is forecast to be a week of wet weather.
The Newcastle area is expected to be cloudy on Tuesday, with up to 25mm of rain and light winds predicted.
The relentless wet weather looks ready to settle in for much of the rest of the week, culminating in heavier conditions at the weekend with up to a 45mm downfall forecast for Saturday and 35mm on Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to remain moderate throughout the week, unlikely to surpass the low 20's for the next few days.
The Bureau of Meteorology has a strong wind warning in place for the Hunter coast for Tuesday.
