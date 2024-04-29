Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bust out the brolly: dreary days ahead with buckets of rain forecast

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 29 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An unusual cloud formation over Nobbys Beach on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
An unusual cloud formation over Nobbys Beach on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A SUNNY start to the week is set to give way to a slew of drizzly days, with rain, rain and more rain set to hit the Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.