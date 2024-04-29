Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Injured Newcastle Knights trio boosted by positive scan results

By Robert Dillon
April 29 2024 - 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Saifiti. Picture by Marina Neil
Jacob Saifiti. Picture by Marina Neil

THE Newcastle Knights received welcome news on Monday when forwards Jacob Saifiti and Jed Cartwright and winger Greg Marzhew were cleared of long-term injuries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.