Bonza stops Newcastle flights, bookings as company weighs up viability

New airline Bonza has grounded flights from Newcastle to Queensland and its other regional services while it assesses the company's "ongoing viability".
"Bonza has temporarily suspended services due to be operated today as discussions are currently under way regarding the ongoing viability of the business," Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said.
"We apologise to our customers who are impacted by this and we're working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market."
The airline's website is no longer taking bookings.
The Australian Financial Review quoted an industry source saying the company's creditors had repossessed its fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.
The Newcastle Herald approached Bonza to comment on the AFR report.
Bonza started flying from Newcastle to the Whitsunday coast and Sunshine Coast in March 2023, clocking up 65,000 passengers on the two routes in its first year.
The first-year passenger numbers suggest the Bonza flights in and out of Newcastle were operating at about 61 per cent capacity.
Newcastle Airport issued a statement saying it was monitoring the situation.
"We look forward to the resumption of services as soon as possible," an airport spokesperson said.
"Passengers with bookings to either Whitsunday Coast or Sunshine Coast should contact the airline directly for more information."
The budget airline scrapped five of its routes in July last year citing a lack of sustainable demand for flights and cut back its Newcastle to Sunshine Coast service from four to three flights a week.
Months later it "indefinitely delayed" the anticipated launch of new routes to and from the Gold Coast in the lead-up to Christmas.
Bonza launched in January 2023 offering flights for regional cities along Australia's east coast such as Newcastle and Albury in NSW, Mildura in Victoria and Cairns, Mackay and Bundaberg in Queensland.
The low-cost airline has operated a twice-weekly service from Newcastle to the Whitsundays.
Federal Transport Minister Catherine King said she had spoken with Qantas and Virgin executives and both airlines "stand ready to assist stranded passengers needing to get home".
"My department has reached out to Bonza, and our expectation is that they keep passengers informed of their options and their consumer rights," she said.
"My department is in the process of establishing a hotline for stranded passengers, and we will get that number out to media as quickly as we can."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.