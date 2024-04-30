Scott Morrison's mental health disclosure laudable as stigma lingers

FORMER prime minister Scott Morrison makes much of his mental illness, a struggle with anxiety, and the subsequent need for medication.
This is laudable. But I wonder, if Morrison had been re-elected, would we have heard about it?
SITTING at home, reading Matthew Kelly's report on efforts to involve Vietnam veteran Alwyn Craig, pictured, this Anzac Day, reduced me to tears of compassion for this man whom I have observed in Newcastle streets for 30 years ("Casualty of war", Newcastle Herald 25/4).
Congratulations to all concerned for showing him care and love. From his recently found family, his war mates, to John Cross especially, RSL, Greg Ray, and many others who really stepped up to support Alwyn in his present and future decisions and care. Aussie mateship lives on! The Herald should also be proud of their persistence in telling Alwyn's story. A mystery no more.
INSURANCE premiums have reportedly increased 16.2 per cent, but I think that's conservative. Such coverage is an essential service in my eyes, yet state and federal governments well and truly have their snouts in every domestic policy by way of emergency service levy, GST and stamp duty.
Elimination of these levies, that are paid only by those prudent enough to insure, would see premiums reduce by around 34 per cent. That's serious money, and may make insurance again perhaps affordable in these tough times. Commercial insurances carry even higher government levies.
Is there any wonder our manufacturing sector is not competitive? A few years ago I asked my local member if there was a list of all government taxes and levies. She replied promptly, pointing me to the appropriate department. That was over two years ago, and I'm still waiting for a response. There either isn't one, and I doubt that, or it seems they don't want to divulge it.
THE media has regularly highlighted the disturbing extent of our housing crisis and produced numerous thoughts on its cause or cure. Owning a home is more than just a great Australian dream; it is an essential requirement for retirement and its demise will become a burden on future governments.
However, the scale of the housing affordability crisis is very largely attributable to the influence of neo-liberal ideas that gained momentum over the Howard era implementation of negative gearing, capital gains tax discounts, and high immigration.
When it became obvious that this was creating havoc with house prices, governments introduced financial support such as the First Home Owners Scheme and even allowed access to super, which drove prices even higher. Almost 14 per cent of Australians today live in poverty after their housing costs are taken into account.
Our governments were warned by many authorities, including the Productivity Commission in 2004, IMF in 2014 and the OECD in 2016, that the housing "boom" would end badly.
Successive governments now play Russian roulette, propping up house prices with high immigration because they fear a repeat of the US sub-prime disaster.
WHEN reading about the Cessnock to Maitland rail line in Monday's story ("Federal MPs up campaign for rail line", Herald 29/4) I thought I was reading an episode of the British comedy Yes, Minister.
One local federal MP said he was "very supportive" and "encouraged the state government to take a very close look at this". Another local federal MP said "supporting the rail corridor makes sense". The local state MP and Regional Transport Minister "so far declined to weigh in on the proposal". All a typical case of doing something when you don't intend to do anything.
If you want action, tell your locally-elected politicians to take positive action or you will campaign and vote against them at the next election. Then you may see some results.
The childcare crisis is about to get worse.
My business mobile is a Nokia, and my business computer is from 2008. All support funding was withdrawn in 2018. Services couldn't charge essential service families over COVID or the floods but still had costs.
Six years on, struggling to keep afloat has closed child care centres and in-home care providers. Families who refuse to pay accounts have put us all in financial trouble too. These children could be left at home while families work, putting them at risk if they don't receive care.
It is substandard treatment of providers and families will suffer. Inquiries are happening, but if recommendations are not accepted quickly, children will suffer.
There is an election coming, but that will be too late. Change needs to start immediately. Please do something now.
IAN King ("Occasion more than public holiday", Letters, 25/4), disingenuously attacks Anthony Albanese while seemingly admitting he doesn't know anything. "Could someone (else) please confirm or deny." He should do his own research.
WHAT are the plans for the former Waratah Gasworks site at Hamilton North now that remediation work is complete? Why can't a new basketball stadium be built there? The site seems ideal to me: plenty of room, the whole site has been sealed, easy access, close to buses and trains, and plenty of parking for cars. Leave our green spaces alone, we need them.
ANZAC Day special; $10 for a schooner of beer, served in a plastic cup. One inner-city hotel's idea of celebrating our past and present service men and women.
STAN Spink ("Great show, but play the hits", Letters, 27/4), says he expected Dawn French to reference the Vicar of Dibley in her recent show. How did he miss the fabulous story about the Vicar of Dibley jumping in a puddle? And how she hurt her leg very badly while recreating the iconic scene for the Paul O'Grady Show? It was a highlight. Keep in mind: the show wasn't a retrospective of her entire life and career. Maybe the retrospective will come next. That I'd also see.
Tony Mansfield ("Cutting excise can put us on the road to relief", Letters, 27/4), the smoke and mirrors began with a seemingly forgotten tax that is a 10 per cent impost on the after excise cost of fuel. This burden is greater for those on fixed incomes who will not receive what you describe as a minuscule stage 3 tax break and who are not available to "claim back".
