Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Last chance for 'Neighbourhood vigilante activist' in case against police

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated May 7 2024 - 10:25am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A long-running court dispute began with a couple of parking fines issued in September, 2021. Picture by Paul Scambler.
A long-running court dispute began with a couple of parking fines issued in September, 2021. Picture by Paul Scambler.

A WOMAN badged 'something of a vigilante neighbourhood activist' who is fighting the State of NSW over two parking fines issued in Belmont in 2021 has been given one more chance to show up in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.