Optometrist's bid for reinstatement after alcohol-related abuses refused

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
May 7 2024 - 4:30pm
The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) has refused optometrist Benjamin Bolton's application for reinstatement. Picture by Shuttestock
AN optometrist jailed over violence offences which he blames on his reliance on alcohol and alcohol abuse has failed to be reinstated and ordered to pay court costs.

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

