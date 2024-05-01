Jets' player of the year reveals plans for next season

APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos would consider an overseas move but is equally excited about the potential of the Newcastle Jets.
Stamatelopoulos collected three major gongs at the club awards on Tuesday night after a record-breaking season in which the striker netter 17 goals.
The 25-year-old has another year to run on his contract and has attracted interest from at least three English Championships outfits and two clubs in Italy.
"At the moment I am contracted here," Stamatelopoulos said. "If something comes up that the club is happy with and that I am happy with, we will see.
"At the moment I am contracted here and that is where my head is at. I am not going to any other A-League club. Me and my wife are settled here. We like it here. We like the coaching staff, we like the players, we are very happy.
"The back end of the season has proven that we can do more than compete. If we take the same momentum into next season, for sure we can do it."
In a roller coaster campaign in which coach Rob Stanton blooded a host of rookies, the Jets were unbeaten in four of the last five games, including wins over Sydney (3-1) and Brisbane (2-1).
"Finishing the season with the run we did, fills all of us with confidence going into next season," Stamatelopoulos said. "You can expect a lot from us.
"We had a very young squad and a lot of it came down to managing the game and experience. Now a lot of the boys have that under their belt, and we saw it towards the back end of the season. Hopefully we can bring that experience into next season and we can win from the start."
There was nothing but consistency from Stamatelopoulos.
He opened his goal-scoring account with a late equaliser against Perth in round one and had netted seven after eight rounds.
The longest run he went without scoring was four games from round 19 to 22.
He finished in style with three goals in the final four games to climb to 17 and eclipse the 16 goals Adam Taggart scored a decade ago.
"It's great to get the record and hopefully I can break it again next season," Stamatelopoulos said. "Confidence is a major part of it. I have always known that I could do it. If I play consistently and stay injury free, I back myself to do it again."
The next month is all about rest and preparing for the arrival of their baby boy in August.
"We have already started on the nursery. I have ticked a couple of boxes on that," Stamatelopoulos said. "We will go home [to Adelaide] and see the family. Reconnect. We haven't been able to do a lot of that this season."
