No sun in sight as a week of rain hits Newcastle

It might be a while until Novocastrians see the sun with a steady week of rain expected.
After a night of heavy rainfall across the Newcastle region, residents should keep their raincoats and umbrellas close by for the next few days.
Over the past 24 hours almost 100 millimetre of rain fell in many parts of Newcastle, with Nords Wharf recording 94 millimetres.
There is a 80 to 100 per cent chance of rain in Newcastle from Thursday to Sunday, with the next few days tipped to see 2 to 20 millimetres of rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has forecast that the weekend could see up to 30 to 40 millimetres of rain with overcast and cloudy conditions.
BoM meteorologist Helen Reid said Wednesday had started off very wet, with Lake Macquarie, Broadmeadow, Merewether getting around 60 to 70 millimetres of rain.
The rain was being caused by a ridge of high pressure centred over the Great Australian Bight, and, as winds circulated, moisture had moved to the coast.
"It won't be heavy all the time, there might be a steady accumulation, and people should be aware things might be a bit sodden underfoot, and just to take care," she said.
Ms Reid said the region's coast would experience the worst wet weather, with the Upper Hunter expected to miss heavier downfalls.
"There will be the highest totals along the coastline, with a bit coming inland," she said.
BoM forecast a 70 per cent chance of rain for Singleton, reaching 0 to 4 millimetres in the next few days, and 1 to 15 millimetres on the weekend.
If the weekend brought heavy rain there could be flash flooding in some areas and potential for thunderstorms.
"Keep a track of what the forecast is for the weekend, there might be breaks in rain the next few days but by the time you get to Saturday and Sunday breaks will be few and far between," Ms Reid said.
"Just be aware it's not going to washing drying weather for a little while yet."
