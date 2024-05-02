Streaming this week: Romance, music, crime and farms

Power couple TV creators Robert and Michelle King are back with another delightful entry to their The Good Wife universe. This procedural follows zany and offbeat lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston, at long last getting the lead role treatment she has deserved for years), who first appeared in the first season of The Good Wife as Peter Florrick's attorney. But fear not, you don't need to have any knowledge of the earlier shows to enjoy Elsbeth, it's self-contained. Following much the same structure as last year's delightful mystery series Poker Face, the series introduces us to a crime, and shows us exactly who did it, before Ms Tascioni and the NYPD come along and try and arrest the right doer. Every episode has a new guest star (from Preston's True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer to Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more), while Tascioni is also secretly trying to figure out if the police captain (played by the always excellent Wendell Pierce, The Wire) is corrupt. If you enjoy your police procedurals with fun characters and a side of whimsy, this is definitely the show for you.