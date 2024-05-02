Newcastle Herald
Streaming this week: Romance, music, crime and farms

JL
By Jess Layt
May 3 2024 - 4:00am
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway are Hayes and Solène in The Idea of You. Picture by Prime Video
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway are Hayes and Solène in The Idea of You. Picture by Prime Video

The Idea of You

Prime Video

It's got a passionate following in the book community, and now the film iteration of The Idea of You is garnering a lot of buzz - for good reason. As a romance, it's a solid and enjoyable film, spearheaded by the strong performances and chemistry of leads Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine (a rising star who is filled with talent). Hathaway is Solène, a 40-year-old mum to teen Izzy and owner of a small art gallery in outer LA. Galitzine, meanwhile, is Hayes, a very famous member of Izzy's former favourite boy band, and some 16 years Solène's junior. They meet at Coachella and get swept away in a whirlwind romance. The songs are cute and the acting better than expected. The biggest plus is the writing of Hathaway's character, which is layered and well-rounded. Worth a watch.

JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

