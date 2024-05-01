Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Police search for Vicki Davey, missing from Lake Macquarie

Updated May 2 2024 - 7:29am, first published 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say Vicki Davey, 63, may have gone for a walk in the Glenrock State Conservation Area before she went missing. Picture supplied
Police say Vicki Davey, 63, may have gone for a walk in the Glenrock State Conservation Area before she went missing. Picture supplied

A search is underway for a woman missing from the Lake Macquarie area amid concerns for her welfare.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.