Police search for Vicki Davey, missing from Lake Macquarie

A search is underway for a woman missing from the Lake Macquarie area amid concerns for her welfare.
Police believe Vicki Davey, 63, may have gone for a walk in the Glenrock State Conservation Area at Kahibah before she disappeared.
Investigators are appealing for help from the public to find her.
Ms Davey was last contacted about 11.30am on Wednesday, May 1.
She was reported missing when she could not be found or contacted.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as she lives with conditions which require treatment," police said in a statement in the early hours of Thursday.
"Vicki is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall with slim build, and has blonde/grey hair in a bob. She was last seen wearing jeans, a jumper and joggers."
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
