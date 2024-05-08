Perfect Plate Awards: cast your vote for state's best club meal

The hunt for the best club meal in NSW is on.
Celebrity chefs Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston are ready to hit the road as ambassadors for the 2024 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards and will be sampling as many of the 170-plus competition dishes as possible.
Now in their fourth year, the Perfect Plate Awards are designed to showcase the quality and diversity of food on offer in NSW clubs.
A lobster dish won the state-wide large club category in 2023, challenging the notion of what many would consider a typical club meal.
Between 30 April and 16 June, the public is encouraged to visit the 148 participating NSW clubs, taste the Perfect Plate dishes on offer and give them a score out of five by scanning each eatery's unique QR code or filling out a simple paper form.
While diners can only vote for each Perfect Plate dish once, they are encouraged to taste as many competition dishes at as many NSW clubs as possible to boost their chances of winning a prize.
A $100 EFTPOS gift card will be given away every day of the competition and the two diners who vote for the most Perfect Plate dishes will win a "foodie getaway" for two valued at more than $3000 each.
The 13 clubs that receive the highest average score for their dishes based on patron ratings will be crowned the winner of their respective region.
There will also be three state-wide winners announced in the small, medium and large club categories, as well as one state-wide winner in the new Best Dessert category.
Club Stockton's 3 Sicilians Ristorante took out the Newcastle and Hunter Valley category in last year's Perfect Plate competition.
"We are thrilled to have Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston back as ambassadors for the competition again this year - their names are synonymous with culinary excellence in Australia and they both started their careers in clubs, which is very fitting," ClubsNSW CEO Rebecca Riant says.
Moran, who started his career at Parramatta RSL (now known as Club Parramatta), says he is keen to visit clubs in rural areas on his travels as an ambassador for Perfect Plate.
As a fourth-generation farmer, he's hoping club chefs take the chance to highlight local produce in their competition dishes.
"I want to see clubs utilise as much fresh, local produce as possible and plate up dishes that take them out of their comfort zone a little bit," he says.
"An award-winning dish to me is great produce that's perfectly balanced."
Roulston began her career at the beloved "bowlo" in Putney, which she went on to manage for 11 years.
She was a finalist in season two of MasterChef Australia in 2010, head chef for the Sydney Swans for more than a decade, and now hosts Farm to Fork on Network 10.
"I think chefs always cook better if they're cooking something they're familiar with, something from their heritage, or something that they have a passion for," she says.
"That's when they do their best cooking and that's what I'm looking forward to seeing this year."
To find out more about the Perfect Plate Awards, including details about participating eateries and competition dishes, visit perfectplate.com.au.
Lake Macquarie Yacht Club
Crusoe's on the Lake
Frutti Di Mare Spagetti, $38
Belmont 16ft Sailing Club
SALT Kitchen, Duck Pappardelle, $35.60 (members $32)
MARTHA, Mibrasa charred eye fillet for two, $100
Charlestown Bowling Club
Bistro on The Green
Etty Bay Barramundi and Arancini, $30.80 (members $28)
Central Charlestown Leagues Club
Central Leagues Club Bistro
Steak Sandwich, $18 (members $16.20)
Cardiff RSL Club
Bluey's Bistro & Smokehouse
Poached Atlantic Salmon, $32 (members $30)
Lambton Bowling Club
Bistro on The Park
Steak Sanga, $20.90 (members $19)
Mayfield Ex Services Club
3 Sicilians Ristorante
Prawn and Pancetta, $28
Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club
Nautica Dining
Slow-Cooked Black Berkshire Pork Neck with Mustard Crust, $32 (members $28.80)
Raymond Terrace Bowling Club
Chicken and Wild Mushroom Risotto, $28.60 (members $26)
Nelson Bay Golf Club
Blue Water Grill
Braised Lamb & Vegetable ragout, $34.90 (members $32.90); Warm Apple and Almond Homemade Tart, $15
Cessnock Hospitality Group Ltd
Vincent St Kitchen + Bar
Grilled Prawn Tacos, $30 (members $24); Sticky Date Pudding Doughnuts $22.50 (members $18)
Cessnock Leagues Club
Entice Bistro
Pan-Fried Etty Bay Barramundi, $35.60 (members $28)
Salted Caramel and Apple Pudding, $15 (members $12)
Paxton Bowling Club
Hungry Wombat Bistro
Lamb Rack with Roast Vegetables, $34.40 (members $27.50); Apple and Rhubarb Tart, $14.40 (members $11.50)
Singleton Returned Servicemen's Club
Marble & Vine
Lamb Ragu Pappardelle, $26 (members $23)
1. Taste a Perfect Plate competition dish at a club near you.
2. Vote for the dish by scanning the Perfect Plate QR code at the club or search from the list - have your receipt handy.
3. Win a $100 dining voucher daily or a 'Foodie Getaway' for two worth up to $3500 - the more dishes you vote for, the greater your chances of winning.
Voting ends June 16
