Dream of shared path between Charlestown and Dudley is off track

AFTER reading Mark Kenny ("Government gets back in business", Opinion, 29/4), I no longer feel lonely. Government policy post Whitlam and Fraser has created an ever widening wealth gap, longer hours of work, reduced security of employment, skills shortages here and an offshore brain drain, unaffordable housing, increased homelessness, reduced social cohesion and increased violence, and global wealth sharing at the nation's expense due to foreign ownership. Guided democratic voting patterns have created a blurring of the line between the two major parties. The electorate is finally working this out, and as a result we see the rise of the independent MP, even if some are a faded blue. It would seem other nations are dissatisfied with the failed experiment that is globalisation, too. Brexit and the current world disharmony are symptoms of this dissatisfaction.