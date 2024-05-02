Dream of shared path between Charlestown and Dudley is off track

FOR a decade we lobbied for a shared path from Charlestown to the coast at Dudley. In our vision it would be a path that links five schools including Whitebridge High and lots of sport facilities, crossing Burwood Reservoir to the Fernleigh Track.
By utilising several existing rail cuttings, the path would arrive in Dudley at the hotels not far from Dudley beach and Glenrock.
Over several years council have taken our vision and I believe they have compromised it beyond recognition. Their plan is now Charlestown to Whitebridge.
Sorry, Charlestown residents, you can't go to Dudley beach by bicycle but you can go shopping at Whitebridge. Bad luck Whitebridge High students, the "improved" plan is to build a path with two crossings of busy Warren Road diverting down a gully west of your school.
I had a constructive on site discussion with Crown lands and I am impressed by their genuine desire to engage. Burwood Reservoir has the potential to be a wonderful community asset but still there appears little interest in engagement from council or our state members. The council's comment on their website is that a path crossing Burwood Reservoir is "unfeasible".
Goodness, I've seen bike trails built by teens through more daunting bushland.
Perhaps current WHS students graduate as engineers and urban designers they will get jobs at LMCC and demonstrate what "having a vision" really means. Richard Face would never have let such a golden opportunity slip.
IS anyone else getting sick of the fake nuclear debate and lack of facts? It is a fact that nuclear is one of the cleanest, safest, and most reliable sources of power we have. It is also a fact that most of the claims about nuclear waste are patently wrong or blown out of all proportion.
It is also a fact that it is 40 years too late for Australia to consider nuclear energy. Decades of anti-nuclear propaganda, which has only ever benefited the fossil fuel industry, have ruined any possibility of adoption. It should also be recognised as fact that the Coalition has no intention of actually supporting nuclear. They had plenty of time during their term to start, but never mentioned it.
It is simply a spoiler tactic against renewables. Anyone who thinks differently is a fool. I think much the same about whinging NIMBYS who are fine with pollution as long as their view is safe.
A BLOKE with as much political knowledge as Ian King ("The Premier has the power", Letters, 30/4) would know that Obeid, Tripodi and MacDonald were all members of the Legislative Assembly.
My memory is that they were reported to ICAC by the then Labor premier, and after investigation of their activities they were charged. This is the protocol that takes place, and they were then stood down from Parliament.
The current premier sacked the member for Newcastle from his ministry. The premier could ask for his resignation from the Labor Party or ask the Labor Party to expel him, but these things would not remove him from Parliament. He would, if he didn't resign, sit on the cross bench as an independent unless he chose to join the Liberal Party and sat with them as part of the opposition.
I cannot vote for or against Mr Crakanthorp either.
AFTER reading Mark Kenny ("Government gets back in business", Opinion, 29/4), I no longer feel lonely. Government policy post Whitlam and Fraser has created an ever widening wealth gap, longer hours of work, reduced security of employment, skills shortages here and an offshore brain drain, unaffordable housing, increased homelessness, reduced social cohesion and increased violence, and global wealth sharing at the nation's expense due to foreign ownership. Guided democratic voting patterns have created a blurring of the line between the two major parties. The electorate is finally working this out, and as a result we see the rise of the independent MP, even if some are a faded blue. It would seem other nations are dissatisfied with the failed experiment that is globalisation, too. Brexit and the current world disharmony are symptoms of this dissatisfaction.
WHAT an offensive letter Carl Stevenson ("Support victims, forget gender", Letters, 2/5). This is a crisis and you are in denial. Men are murdering women at the rate of more than one per week. Let it sink in and have a think about solutions.
WHY isn't the option for Newcastle Basketball to redevelop the existing stadium? Football stadiums are pulled down easily enough and redeveloped, so why not this one? Why does it have to be in a different location?
I WATCHED a wonderful display of good sportsmanship at Stockton soccer games. Teams congratulated each other after the game in a very impressive manner.
I WAS not happy with the decision to cancel the park and ride from the Knights stadium to Nobbys beach for Anzac Day after using the service for the last few years.
DON'T like the price of beer Graham Jones ("Beer budget sold tribute short", Letters, 1/5)? Next year, for Anzac Day, stay home.
WHILE I think Marvyn Smith ("Tax break no help under GST", Letters, 1/5), is drawing a long bow on the GST as a hidden tax as it's been around for years, I do agree that by dropping or suspending it for a period of time, it's an immediate solution to the cost of living. Unfortunately, we know this won't happen because the Feds and State governments have their snouts in the GST trough.
LIKE anyone else, I like a feel-good story. Keegan Payne, the teenager who caught the tagged barramundi and won a million dollars) was being interviewed by Peter Stefanovic on Sky. All was going well until Peter brought up a past misdemeanour and I thought tried to make Keegan feel guilty about it and belittled the lad. It was very awkward viewing but it was good to see him back on the ABC morning show a bit later on with a big grin back on his face.
