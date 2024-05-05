Hunter support for nuclear high in survey, but it's a complex topic

The article ("Hunter is open to nuclear talk: Nats", Newcastle Herald 1/5), states that 53.5 per cent of Hunter residents endorsed Nuclear Energy out of 563 people surveyed.
Were they asked if they would like it in their electorate?
563 residents seems a very small number for such a big issue to solve.
CONCERNING the report ("Hunter is open to nuclear talk: Nats", Herald 1/5): like MP Dan Repacholi, I would be interested in the cohort of those polled.
I find it amazing that MP David Littleproud has nuclear energy aspirations for the Hunter.
Why not in his own electorate?
He has the perfect infrastructure and water supply with the existing coal fired power stations. Maybe the answer lies in the 1000-kilometre distance?
IT has been revealed that there has been a mass exodus of pupils from the public to the private schooling system, and why wouldn't there be? The usual cry goes out: more teachers, more support staff, more money and infrastructure, none of which has anything to do with the reason.
When I was at school one teacher taught a class of 48 with no support staff, no teacher's aides, counsellors or any peripheral rubbish. When the teacher was talking, you could hear a pin drop. There were no assaults on teachers or headmasters, and kids got their opportunities to learn.
Now the inside of many classrooms seem to resemble the monkey exhibit at the zoo. The teacher struggles to be heard, and violent behaviour seems commonplace as kids are allowed to run wild. It's a wonder any kid can learn anything in these conditions.
In the private system discipline is maintained and if you don't comply, they get rid of you. I believe anyone who can afford to send their child to a private school, but sends them to a public school is letting the child down. The exodus rate would be higher than it is if parents could afford it.
If you are serious about fixing it, return to strict discipline. Anyone disrupting the class should be warned once then expelled. The police should be called to all acts of violence involving students or their parents. The expelled kids should take their lessons online, not be sent to another school.
WE have an emergency situation here in Australia. The statistics show that the number of women dying at the hands of men has risen from one per week last year to one every four days this year.
We read about one tragic case and grieve, then a few days later we hear of another then another and another. It is all too much.
Governments can fix things like issues of law, justice and finance for women's emergency services but behind it all are well-ingrained male attitudes and behaviour issues that need attention. Men need to acknowledge and accept this.
It boils down to men respecting women and treating them as equals. That's it.
Moderating the use of alcohol, gambling and stopping altogether from watching pornography will help enormously. This will ease financial strain and dissociate criminal acts like rape and choking from mutually respectful sexual relationships.
By now men should be taking stock and nutting things out for themselves. They well know the problems but the question is do they care and are they man enough to change.
IS Peter Dutton just flying a political kite? Do most people in the Upper Hunter really want a nuclear reactor in their midst? Are they informed and have they thought it through? ("Hunter is open to nuclear talks", Newcastle Herald 1/5).
It would be nice if Peter Dutton provided more details about the federal Opposition's plans for nuclear power. 70 communities in locations across Australia will need convincing that the modular nuclear reactor (MNR) power station in their midst, is more desirable and has fewer downsides than renewables, even with its forests of wind farms, square kilometres of solar panels, and big batteries. At present, privately-owned power providers have no plans to go nuclear.
At least Nationals leader David Littleproud is being honest. Or is he naive? Mr Littleproud has revealed that, if a future Coalition government pursued nuclear power, Australia's achievement of carbon reduction targets would be "non-linear". He can only mean that with the 10-year minimum lead time for the building of a nuclear power station, Australia would not achieve its 2030 commitment targets on carbon reduction. Maybe by 2050? In the meantime, Australia's power would be supplied, not by renewables, but by the continued burning of fossil fuels.
The Albanese government is a disappointment. Federal Labor is not delivering on its pre-election promises. But with policies like nuclear power, it is doubtful that the Coalition can win the next federal election. Voters are not fools. And if the Coalition somehow won the next election, would it shelve its nuclear plans? The They need to come up with far more credible alternative policies if Peter Dutton expects to be Australia's next PM.
I would ask anybody contemplating nuclear power to first watch Impossible Engineering, Season 5, Episode 1, New Safe Confinement. It can currently be seen on SBS On Demand.
Nuclear would have to score badly in a risk assessment, because, even though the risk is small, if something goes wrong the consequences are severe, as Chernobyl and Fukushima have demonstrated. In the case of Fukushima, the safety precautions that were taken against all known hazards were still inadequate to guard against a catastrophe. In both cases the cost of the devastation has well and truly outweighed any financial benefits the plants may have delivered.
I WOULD like to, if I may, have one final comment on the Albo/Anzac Day subject. Mac Maguire ("It's not Albo driving the change", Letters, 30/4), would do well to remember the old adage that sarcasm is the lowest form of wit. Michael Jamieson ("Flexibility on Anzac Day is bipartisan", Letters 30/4), says that public servants had the opportunity to work on Anzac Day and take another day off in lieu when Prime Ministers Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison were in power. Well this is news to me.
MICHAEL Hinchey ("A difference of opinion", Letters 30/4), in my opinion Carl Stevenson's list of Labor's wrongs was right on every topic. I would even add one more: Albo's proposed misinformation bill will be wrong. Surely it's undemocratic for government bureaucrats to play censor on what adults should be able to read, see or hear. Do we want to be like China? There's too much government interference in our lives already. I'm looking forward to Mr Hinchey telling us why we are wrong in his own manner.
