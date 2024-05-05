Hunter support for nuclear high in survey, but it's a complex topic

Nuclear would have to score badly in a risk assessment, because, even though the risk is small, if something goes wrong the consequences are severe, as Chernobyl and Fukushima have demonstrated. In the case of Fukushima, the safety precautions that were taken against all known hazards were still inadequate to guard against a catastrophe. In both cases the cost of the devastation has well and truly outweighed any financial benefits the plants may have delivered.