Former Knights player suspended for stomping on opponent's head

A FORMER Newcastle Knights NRL player has been suspended for two games for allegedly stomping on the head of an opponent in a lower-division competition.
But the opposing club has appealed to the NSWRL, seeking a longer ban.
Playing for Raymond Terrace against Dudley in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League men's A-grade competition on April 19, ex-Knight Steve Gordon was sent off after allegedly knocking a rival player unconscious with a high tackle, and then stomping on him immediately afterwards.
The NHRL judiciary found the 37-year-old guilty of grade-three stomping and issued a two-game suspension, which is now under review.
A NSWRL spokesman told the Newcastle Herald: "Gordon received a two-match suspension after having the charge downgraded at the judiciary based on evidence submitted.
"An appeal has been lodged and the NSWRL will make no further comment until the judicial process is complete."
NHRL competition secretary Shenae Handsaker refused to discuss the issue, telling the Herald: "This is confidential information. NHRL have no comment to make in regards to any players' suspensions within the NHRL competition.
"Thank you for respecting our players' privacy."
Dudley president Kody Bridges also declined to comment.
Gordon played two first-grade games for the Knights as fullback in 2007.
He has since played for more than a decade in the Newcastle RL competition.
