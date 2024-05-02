Newcastle Herald
Former Knights player suspended for stomping on opponent's head

By Robert Dillon
Updated May 2 2024 - 8:01pm, first published 8:00pm
Steve Gordon playing for the Knights in 2007. Picture by Ryan Osland
A FORMER Newcastle Knights NRL player has been suspended for two games for allegedly stomping on the head of an opponent in a lower-division competition.

