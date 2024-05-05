Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Wet weather no barrier for hundreds joining in Hunter May Day march

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
May 5 2024 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite the gloomy weather, hundreds turned out to march through Newcastle, from the museum to the Foreshore Train Sheds, for May Day, which marks International Workers Day, Sunday, May 5, 2024. Pictures by Marina Neil.
Despite the gloomy weather, hundreds turned out to march through Newcastle, from the museum to the Foreshore Train Sheds, for May Day, which marks International Workers Day, Sunday, May 5, 2024. Pictures by Marina Neil.

HUNDREDS of Hunter workers joined the May Day march through the centre of Newcastle in step with fellow union supporters across the nation and worldwide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.