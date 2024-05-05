Wet weather no barrier for hundreds joining in Hunter May Day march

HUNDREDS of Hunter workers joined the May Day march through the centre of Newcastle in step with fellow union supporters across the nation and worldwide.
The May Day March is a celebration of workers' rights, with unionists taking to the streets to celebrate the labour movement, its values, victories and ongoing struggles, on International Workers Day.
The roadway was blocked as union members, their families and supporters marched from the Newcastle Museum along the foreshore from 10am to the Foreshore Train Sheds.
Gathered there they heard from from speakers including Hunter Workers Secretary Leigh Shears, Newcastle Federal Member Sharon Claydon, the national secretary of the Construction, Forestry, and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU) Christy Cain, and others.
The people of the Hunter have gathered in unity since 1984, Mr Shears said, to celebrate, be heard, and to fight for the issues affecting workers, communities, and the future of the region.
"This year we have much to celebrate, but also, so much to fight for," Mr Shears said.
"Workers are marching amidst a cost-of-living crisis underscored by underemployment and a housing and rental crisis, signalling urgent need to improve the rights, working conditions and living standards of our working-class communities.
"Hunter workers will continue to campaign for our communities, our jobs, and our future as we enter a new era of industrial transformation across our region."
Live issues include the need for reforms in NSW workers' compensation laws and industrial manslaughter legislation, Mr Shears said.
Another important issue facing workers was the successful implementation of changes in the workplace through the new federal government's industrial relations changes.
Ongoing issues included penalty rates, junior rates of pay, and complex award systems.
It was a good turn out for a rainy day in Newcastle, Mr Shears said, and encouraged all workers to get on board.
"We're a union town," Mr Shears said.
"We're a union region. We've got a significant number of members ... under our banners... we've got 70,000 union members, all kind of workers, and have had traditionally for the last 150, 160 years.
"We represent all workers across the region. We encourage all workers to join the union, join the strength."
