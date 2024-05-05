Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights rolling forward after second consecutive win

By Robert Dillon
May 5 2024 - 6:23pm
The Knights celebrate Tyson Gamble's opening try against the Warriors. Picture by Marina Neil
IT was more gritty than pretty, but the Newcastle Knights couldn't care less after posting consecutive wins for the first time this season in a 14-8 arm-wrestle against the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

