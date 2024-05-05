Six rescues, roads inundated, SES work through the night as rain continues

THE Hunter's coastline has been pelted with more than 100mm of rain in less than 24 hours as the eastern part of the state was drenched between Sydney and the Mid North Coast at the weekend and into Monday.
Having been called to almost 150 jobs in the past 24 hours - mostly between Tea Gardens and the Central Coast - including six rescues, the State Emergency Service is urging caution as more heavy rain is expected over the next 24 to 48 hours.
The NSW Bureau of Meteorology recorded 101mm at its Nobbys weather station between 9am on Sunday and 7am Monday.
About 18mm of that rain fell between 8pm and 8.30pm on Sunday night while just over 19mm was recorded in a 30 minute period in the early hours of Monday.
Just over 51mm of rain fell at Cooranbong, Lake Macquarie, during the same 22-hour period, while 50.2mm was recorded at Williamtown.
The SES has been called to six rescues since Sunday morning - one at Tea Gardens, three at Gosford and two at Ourimbah - which came after people drove into deep floodwater.
No-one has been injured but SES Northern Zone Deputy Commander Stephen Leahy told the Newcastle Herald there were multiple people in the vehicles in many of those cases.
"So the driver and passengers are being put at risk," he said.
"It's absolutely imperative people don't take risks. If the road is flooded or indeed if there is water over the road, do not drive through it."
Mr Leahy said the SES had been called to 146 jobs in the past 24 hours, but the "vast majority" were in locations between Tea Gardens and the Central Coast.
Most of these have been for reports of leaking ceilings and request for sandbags.
A minor flood warning was issued for Tuggerah Lakes and water was reportedly over the road at Mandalong Road and Deaves Road at Mandalong.
Pictures were circulating on social media of vehicles under water at Tea Gardens.
Mr Leahy said the creek hamlet north of Port Stephens easily overflowed and caused flash-flooding, but water tended to recede quickly.
"The ground is absolutely saturated," he said.
"That means that water will pool on the surface and start running down into gutters and streams ... and the likelihood of flash-flooding is much higher."
A marine wind warning has also been issued for the coast between Sydney and Byron Bay.
