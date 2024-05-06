Basketball legend a quick fix for Newcastle

JAN Stirling is a legend of Australian basketball and will devote the next three months to ensuring Newcastle remains one of the leading associations in the sport.
In a coup, Stirling has been appointed Newcastle Basketball interim general manager, replacing Matt Neason, who departs on Friday after 18 months in the position.
Australia's most successful coach, Stirling guided the Opals to a World Championship in 2006 and silver medals at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and is in the FIBA Hall of Fame.
The 68-year-old is also a revered administrator.
"It's really exciting for the association to attract someone of Jan's calibre," Newcastle Basketball chair Erica James said. "In addition to her playing and coaching achievements, Jan has a 20-year career in banking. She has held very senior sports-administration roles with Basketball Australia, and internationally she has done quite a bit of developmental work with a whole range of organisations.
"We were looking for someone in the interim role who could run the business for us, who understands basketball but also has that match of values in terms of equity and diversity. Jan was the perfect candidate and it is a real coup to get her to Newcastle.
"The board has worked hard over the past 18 months to ensure our financial stability. Jan's role is about supporting our staff and keeping things moving in a really positive direction.
"Her expertise will help with our strategic planning and ensure we have the most appropriate future-proof model. Equally her additional connections will be invaluable in terms of recruitment for the replacement role.
"Jan was very clear that this her role would not be an on-going appointment, but she was keen to jump on board and see what she could contribute and help out the association."
Newcastle Basketball is one of the biggest and most diverse associations in NSW.
"It is a really interesting space to be a general manager of an association of our size," James said. "It does require someone who understands the sport and understand the context of a community-based organisation.
"We are not-for-profit and are all about delivering great service to our community. We also run a large facility and have lots of other users - pickleball, volleyball, school events.
"The GM has to report to a board. We are a registered company and there are governance and compliance processes.
"We are confident that the right person is our there for us."
James said the change in general manager would not impact the development of a much-needed new stadium.
Newcastle Basketball has $25 million in funding and has lodged an application to build Hunter Indoor Sports Centre across from McDonald Jones Stadium, which would replace the ageing facility at Broadmeadow.
"Our governance process for the new facility is that we have a project control group," James said. "The GM sits on that group as one of several members of the committee.
"It certainly doesn't change any of our timelines."
The Newcastle Falcons men and women's teams are five rounds into the NNL1 East campaign. The men are 13th with a 2-5 win-loss record. The women are among three teams unbeaten.
"We would be crazy not to take advantage of Jan's extraordinary expertise and experience," Davis said. "She is such a generous mentor."
