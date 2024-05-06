Fan suffers spinal injury from Trophy Eyes stage dive

NEWCASTLE rock band Trophy Eyes has been "shaken to its core" after a fan suffered spinal injuries during a concert on their US tour.
Trophy Eyes frontman John Floreani stage-dived into the crowd at the Mohawk Place in Buffalo, New York, during the band's opening song on April 30.
A 24-year-old Buffalo woman, Bird Piché, was injured in the incident and the concert was immediately cancelled.
Floreani accompanied Piché and her family to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo where she underwent surgery for spinal injuries.
In a statement on X, Trophy Eyes posted: "Out of respect for the family, we have refrained from speaking about this publicly so far, but with the blessing of their family we are now able to say how truly heartbroken we are to be here now.
"Our friend, Bird, is now in recovery, but still has a long road ahead for them. A GoFundMe has been set up by their family, you can donate below.
"This situation has shaken us all to our core, and we ask for patience while we look to help Bird navigate this difficult time.
"Please, keep Bird in your thoughts. We remain in close contact with them and will expand on this as new news arrives."
A GoFundMe page has so far raised US $43,500 towards the target of $100,000 to help cover Piché's medical costs and ongoing rehabilitation. Trophy Eyes have donated US $5000 ($7552 Australian).
The Newcastle Herald contacted Trophy Eyes' manager, Heath Bradby, on Monday and he said, "the band have nothing to add at this stage."
The Buffalo show was the fourth in Trophy Eyes' 28-date US tour, which is due to finish on June 1. The tour is continuing at this stage.
Trophy Eyes are one of Newcastle's most successful musical exports and regularly tour the US where they have a significant fan base.
However, the incident could hold ramifications for the Novocastrian punk band given the venue's stance on stage diving.
Mohawk Place's general manager Mike Thor told the Herald he was unaware of any "legal action from any party at this point", but that the 240-capacity venue has a strict no stage-diving policy.
"There are signs posted everywhere in the venue and notice was included in the emails for this show with the show's promoter and the band themselves," Thor said.
"Our policy and practiced procedure is a full show stop for any stage diving which was put into place for this incident. Currently we are working to put together a charity show to help the injured party with their GoFundMe."
Piché's family friend and co-organiser of the GoFundMe, Leo Wolters Tejera, told Buffalo news network WKBW-TV that the young fan was slowly improving.
"Her neck was definitely broken and as of today she has feeling in her arm and she can use her fingers and hands," she said.
