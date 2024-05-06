Six Newcastle homes the government would love to see repeated in NSW

A five-storey Cooks Hill apartment complex overlooking National Park. A timber-clad house in Stockton with a flexible interior. A row of four townhouses in Mayfield East cloaked in corrugated iron and cement-bonded particle board.
The NSW government says these three Newcastle residential buildings represent the style of higher-density living it wants to see across the state's existing suburbs.
The Department of Planning has published an interactive map showing 111 case studies of "well designed" low- and mid-rise residential buildings, including six in Newcastle.
The government has introduced new planning rules for Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong aimed at encouraging developers to build more townhouses, terraces, manor houses and smaller apartment buildings up to eight storeys.
The rules include increased height and floor-space limits for projects within 400 metres of nine Newcastle train stations and bonuses for projects which include affordable housing.
The government also plans to publish a "pattern book" of approved designs for what it terms mid-rise apartment blocks of about six storeys.
The government hopes the case studies will help convince residents and local councils to embrace higher density in their suburbs.
"This interactive website and map shows the community what is already in their backyard and what we want more of," Minister for Planning Paul Scully said.
"We're focused on getting the balance right between building new homes and protecting the character of communities. Heritage and new homes can coexist.
"We want to make sure the future homes and apartments across NSW are made for our climate, allow for natural light and look to include community spaces."
Architect Jo Bastian designed her own house after subdividing a 561-square metre block in the beachside Newcastle suburb.
The 120-square metre house, about half the size of an average new Australian home, has been oriented towards a side lane and an olive tree.
It sits on a 215-square metre block, again much smaller than is standard in Australia.
The Department of Planning case study says the house provides small, flexible spaces and hatches in the floor and walls which "let it breathe or receive heat as required".
The two-storey building, completed in 2022, won the new residential houses category at the 2024 Newcastle Architecture Awards.
This project converted one dwelling into four new townhouses in what the Department of Planning labelled a "rapidly gentrifying" low-density residential zone.
"The development reinterprets and respects the amenity, heritage and character of the surrounding suburb ... and the roof form borrows from the residential and industrial buildings that characterise the area," the department's case study says.
The ground floor of each detached dwelling has a single garage, secondary car space, entry, bike store, toilet, laundry, kitchen, dining area, living area and outdoor living area.
The secondary car space can be used for more garden if preferred.
The flexible design, by Curious Practice, includes two upstairs bedrooms with a third bedroom or study, bathroom, en suite and a second living area which can convert to a fourth bedroom.
These nearly 10-year-old apartments in Union Street created 94 new homes where once there were none.
The front of the concrete and glass complex looks over the playing fields of National Park.
The Department of Planning praised the CKDS Architecture-designed development for its "cohesive two-storey floating boxes on a glazed podium level" and rear screened walkways which improved cross-ventilation and "strike a balance between seclusion and openness".
This four-storey building with 17 apartments was completed in 2020 in the New Lambton commercial precinct and close to the suburb's primary school.
The Stronach Property development has a prominent brick and cement corner element and apartments which face north-east onto a laneway and ground-floor retail.
The building, also designed by CKDS, has a communal ground floor with a landscaped courtyard, bocce court and gardens.
The six-storey unit building was a joint venture between the government, City of Newcastle and community housing provider Home In Place.
The affordable rental housing development, designed by CKDS, overlooks the end of the rail corridor near Newcastle Interchange and includes 16 apartments.
All the units have north-facing living spaces, natural cross-ventilation and dual outdoor living areas.
This Throsby Street apartment complex was built in 2018 to another CKDS design.
The 27 apartments were among a first wave of medium-rise buildings in Wickham after the council unveiled redevelopment plans for parts of the suburb.
"The project navigates an eclectic mix of mining cottages, terraces and warehouses and aims to strike a harmonious balance between existing character and strategic planning goals," the department said.
"Sawtooth cues and half-storey scaling from neighbouring industrial structures were integrated into the design."
