What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Breakfast with the Birds 7.30am to 8.30am, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland.
Sculptures at Scratchley Fort Scratchley, Newcastle, until May 26. Also on Sunday.
Hunter Disability Expo - My Future My Choice 9am to 3pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Boolaroo Uniting Church Mother's Day Stalls 9am to 1pm, 53 Main Road, Boolaroo.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Homegrown Mother's Day Market 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Vintage Yard Sale 9am to 2pm, Kent Street, Hamilton.
Maitland City Evening CWA Ladies Fundraising Stall 8.30am to 12.30pm, Maitland Bunnings.
Hunter Cactus and Succulent Society Mother's Day Sale 10am to 1pm, Club Macquarie, Argenton.
Make A Wish Foundation (Newcastle) Cake Stall 9am, Lake Macquarie Square, Mount Hutton.
Craft Alive 9.30am to 4pm, Newcastle Racecourse.
Warners Bay Community Garden Working Bee 9am to 2pm, Bunya Park, Eleebana.
Fire & Rescue NSW Open Day 10am to 2pm, various locations.
Home Composting Workshop - Low Waste Living 10.30am to noon, Summerhill Waste Management Centre, Wallsend.
Falling Leaves at The Levee 10am to 2pm, The Levee Shared Zone, Maitland. Artisan markets, entertainment, workshops and more.
Be More Chill The Musical - Chookas Entertainment 1pm and 6pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle. Also on Sunday at 1pm.
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Also on Sunday at 2pm.
Your Rights at Work Workshop 2pm, Charlestown Library.
YPT Presents: Disney's Newsies JR 2pm and 6pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton.
Drumming Workshop and Community Drum Circle 2.15pm, Speers Point Park.
2024 Mother's Day Classic 8am, Stockton Foreshore.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Made and Found Mother's Day Markets 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Mother's Day Markets and Pamper Pavilion 10am to 2pm, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae.
Markets on the Green - Mayfield 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Miss Porter's House Museum Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle West.
Eurovision Watch Party 5pm to 9pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima, Lake Macquarie. Live-streaming of the 2024 Eurovision Grand finale from Malm, Sweden. Costumes encouraged.
Martha Wainwright (CAN), Saturday, 7.30pm, Newcastle City Hall.
Boycott, with Fist, Butterknife, DVNTS, Saturday, 8pm, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
Nathan Beretta, with Dan Hopkins & The Generous Few, Saturday, 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Simply The Best Tina Turner Saturday, 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
The Grand Pricks Saturday, 8pm, Royal Oak Hotel, Tighes Hill.
Jungle Party ft Loosie Grind, Davyrow, Ships, Teagz, Juddy, Shuvcheck, Saturday, 7pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
John Parker Saturday, 8pm, Qirkz In The Hunter, Abermain.
Snowfish, with Loons, Foreign Horror, Sunday, 8pm, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
Open House, with Derrik N The Idiots, Psychoda, Sunday, 7.30pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
The High Andies Sunday, 2pm, Royal Oak Hotel, Tighes Hill.
CJ Stranger Sunday, 4pm, Royal Hotel, Dungog.
Exhibition Launch - Virtual Landscapes and Single Channel Saturday, 5pm to 7pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Lake Macquarie. Virtual Street-art, by Goya Torres. Single Channel, a National Gallery touring exhibition.
The Lock-Up Where Delusion Meets the Sun, by Julian Schnabel, Lottie Consalvo, Wayne Magrin. Curated by James Drinkwater. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Back to Back Galleries Scintilla, by Nicki McCann, Theodosius Ng, Rosie Turner, Eddie Lou, Bridgette Beyer.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Artz Emergence, by Sheryl Cain, Sheridan Menchin, Syann Williams, Rowena Lloyd-Jones, Toni Cooper.
The Owens Collective Reveal, by New Artists' Collective.
The Creator Incubator 7 x 7 +, by resident artists.
Straitjacket Coastal Improvisations, by Lydia Miller. Deep Time & Other Precious Objects, by Anne-Marie Hunter. Hearing the Sea, by Dan Nelson.
Lovett Gallery Railway Portraits, by Robert and Bruce Wheatley.
Local History Lounge Creation Station.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) TCI: PACC'd Out.
Watt Space Gallery Stories of Light, by Wh!P Collective.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Sunday, 10am and 11am, ARTspace. Colour Scores, by Amy Jane Scully. Voices from the Void, by Daniel O'Toole. Absolute Colour - Things the Mind Already Knows, by Mazie Karen Turner.
Lighthouse Arts Repurposed, by Diana Boyd, Leslie Duffin, Louise Faulkner, Wendy Gunthorpe, Marlene Houston, Ron Pinkerton, Szuszy Timar.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Small Museum, by Simone Rosenbauer. Find Me In The Flowers, by Prudence de Marchi. Settled/Unsettled. Visual Weight, by Robert Klippel. Pregnant Woman, by Ron Mueck.
