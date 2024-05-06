Cars, caravan torched in string of arson attacks at Wallsend

A string of vehicle fires at Wallsend over the weekend has sounded the alarm with Fire and Rescue NSW and prompted a call for anyone with information to contact police.
The Wallsend crew was called to the touch football field carpark on Lewis Street about 3am on Friday May 3 after reports of a car fire.
When they arrived, they found a blue Subaru station wagon which had been completely destroyed. The firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Then, about 11pm on Saturday May 4, firefighters were called to the same street where they found a caravan alight.
The fire was coming from the front compartment.
The Cardiff Fire and Rescue NSW crew put out that blaze and stopped it spreading to nearby vehicles.
But while they were at the scene, they received another call alerting them to a car fire about 200m away.
They found a red Holden sedan with smoke coming from the engine compartment, but quickly extinguished the fire.
Anyone with information about the fires is being asked to contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is passed on to investigators anonymously through the Crime Stoppers phone line or online reporting portal.
