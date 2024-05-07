Far from living in the Lucky Country

Unaffordable housing is the crisis of our time ("What good is a house that's not a home", Opinion, 4/5).
For about four decades, government policy and tax breaks have been geared as an investment for those who have a foot in the door to make more money. And housing now is not seen as a necessity of life. It is just an investment for those who have stability of home ownership. The dire situation of those who don't can't be comprehended.
Understandably perhaps, owners want to protect their investment under policy that's no longer fit for society. Government policy has supported and encouraged this view. Politics is partisan. Any care for people looking for and deserving the basic right of a roof over their head is completely lacking for fear of upsetting investors.
Any move on this is shouted down in parliament to protect political parties' perceived "base".
People on the street with nowhere to live are desperate. But governments don't care enough to do anything. We are so far removed from the Lucky Country now when having secure accommodation is so impossible for many. Imagine if you can living in your car; if you have one. Because it's completely depressing.
Julie Robinson ("Violent crisis begs questions", Letters, 6/4) correctly states that moderating alcohol can improve behaviour.
Typically, it's a tough conversation because the woke left will scold and cancel anyone who dares to talk. We've seen the removal of skills lessons such as metal and woodworking classes in schools, the gutting of TAFE funding, gender diversification in schools and boy Scouts, and lastly the deterrence of male teachers acting as mentors. Boys who weren't successful at school still had hope in blue collar skills training.
When boys belong to a community they tend to check bad behaviour, but that's hard to do when the only community they can be accepted in is online.
Jan Phillip Trevillian's ("Discipline lessons from a history of schooling", Letters, 6/5) bizarre response to student misbehaviour in classrooms demands further analysis.
If "anyone disrupting the class should be warned once then expelled" and "expelled kids should take their lessons online, not be sent to another school" as a solution is both illogical and unworkable.
Across 11 to 13 years of their schooling, the very great majority of students are well-behaved. However, that doesn't mean that they are still capable of isolated incidents of classroom disruption. Imagine how quickly classrooms would be emptied and how many parents would be off work supervising their children's "online lessons" if this solution of one warning then expulsion was applied.
Finally, concerning Mr Trevillian's claim "if you don't comply with discipline in the private system, they get rid of you". I suggest that like government schools, non-government schools try their best to work with problematic students and their behaviours to encourage respect, responsibility and a commitment to learning within and between their student populations.
After all the hype, the disappointment is not sweet. Menz's recreation of the Polly Waffle is so far off the mark. For starters, it's not the enjoyable mouth-watering log of iconic crunch, nor the soft delicious marshmallow and waffle that we all enjoyed.
These poor substitutes are nothing but chocolate balls full of sugar; tasteless and should not be called Polly Waffle for many reasons. They do not taste anything like them, they don't have the enjoyable texture or lingering flavour. This scam replicates the original iconic confectionery to make money falsely. It's like selling M&Ms and calling them Jaffas. How disappointing.
I still can't quite believe the assertion by a regular contributor recently that this government has done nothing wrong since coming to power.
So apparently releasing 149 foreign criminals wasn't wrong, not ensuring they wear ankle bracelets wasn't wrong, issuing them wrong visas wasn't wrong, failing to oppose bail for them wasn't wrong? You only have to see the face of that elderly lady in Perth who was allegedly brutally attacked by one of these detainees to know this useless government was wrong in every decision, but I suppose there's none so blind as those who will not see.
Wow, Tucker Carlson and Clive Palmer live. Where do I get my tickets, and, more importantly, how much are they willing to pay me not to attend? Right-wing nutterville at its best, or worst.
Ian King ("Anzac Day lieu is new to me", Letters, 6/5) mentions that "sarcasm is the lowest form of wit". However, the full quote is "Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit, but the highest form of intelligence". The quote is attributed to Oscar Wilde.
I would like to make a statement for discussion. First, we do not need a royal commission into DV; it would take too long. What is needed is for my male counterparts to stand up and keep their hands in their pockets. Second, having just watched an interview with Peter Dutton and, with the amount of negativity he showed, I would predict that he'll never become prime minister. The people would not stand for so much negativity, when what they need is positivity
Regarding "Nuclear power too expensive and dangerous" (Letters, 7/5), Kenneth Higgs says the rest of the world is wrong in their decision to have nuclear energy as the source of their power. Looks like all the rest of the world made the wrong decision about going nuclear and Australia was right not to. Get real, Ken.
Heavens above, Carl Stevenson ("Ignoring any facts helps none", Letters, 7/5). Australian men are murdering Australian women at the rate of one every four of five days, and you say "won't someone please think of the men". That is both denial and deflection. Give it a rest please, Mr Stevenson.
