Far from living in the Lucky Country

I would like to make a statement for discussion. First, we do not need a royal commission into DV; it would take too long. What is needed is for my male counterparts to stand up and keep their hands in their pockets. Second, having just watched an interview with Peter Dutton and, with the amount of negativity he showed, I would predict that he'll never become prime minister. The people would not stand for so much negativity, when what they need is positivity