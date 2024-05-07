Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Price agreed, paper work completed as Jets sale nears conclusion

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 7 2024 - 1:53pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets players celebrate after a goal. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jets players celebrate after a goal. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The sale of the Newcastle Jets is a step closer to completion, with only a few minor details to be finalised before the deal is handed to Football Australia for final approval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.