Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Can the Newcastle Jets learn from the Central Coast Mariners?

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 8 2024 - 8:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos rues a missed chance against the Mariners. By Jonathan Carroll
Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos rues a missed chance against the Mariners. By Jonathan Carroll

FOR 80 minutes the Newcastle Jets went toe-to-toe with Central Coast Mariners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.