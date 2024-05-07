Can the Newcastle Jets learn from the Central Coast Mariners?

FOR 80 minutes the Newcastle Jets went toe-to-toe with Central Coast Mariners.
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored in the 47th minute - the striker's 17th goal of the campaign - to cancel out Alou Kuol's opener.
The Jets pushed and probed, scrambled and scrapped, stretching their arch rivals to the limit.
Then, the dam wall broke. The Mariners netted two goals in the final 10 minutes to win the final round and seal the Premier's Plate.
"In reflection, that 10 minutes summed us up," Jets coach Rob Stanton said. "We just didn't have it in us to get the next goal. We had lots of moments in the season where we put ourselves in a position to be really successful. We weren't ready - individually and collectively - to make those posts a winner."
The Mariners on Monday added the Asian Football Confederation Cup - and $2.3 million in prizemoney - to the minor premiership. A historic treble awaits.
Success - and sustainability - comes just four years after the Mariners collected a third straight wooden spoon and faced bankruptcy.
Now they are the poster club of Australian Football.
Once considered the the last-chance saloon, they now boast the best production line of young players in the country.
Stanton, after a roller-coaster first season in charge, is confident the Jets can follow a similar path.
"We are a bit more advanced than where they were were four or five years ago," Stanton said. "They are at their peak now. That is where we want to get to and I think we are on track to get there."
Stanton, a late appointment after the sudden exit of Arthur Papas, drew a line in the sand early and backed youth.
Clayton Taylor and Lachlan Bayliss emerged as rising stars. Lucas Mauragis, Mark Natta, Daniel Wilmering, Tom Aquilina and Kosta Grozos were given opportunities and time.
The down side was inconsistency. The Jets won against the odds and lost games they should have won.
Conceding late goals was the Achilles heel. They dropped 11 points in the final 10 minutes of games. That gap was the difference between finishing in 10th place on 28 points and sixth-placed Melbourne City.
"A lot of people wrote us off and predicted we would be woeful," Stanton said. "We weren't that. We were solid in a lot of areas and we exposed a lot of players in terms of game time. They were exposed to situations that challenged them.
"There were times I stuck with players to ensure they kept developing. I needed to suffer to make them better and grow. A lot of players now have 50-to-60 A-League games. They are young but they are experienced.
"We got results against every team bar two - Adelaide and the Central Coast.
"We dealt with things where we should have faltered. Away from home, we flourished when we probably shouldn't have. We got results when we went to New Zealand (3-0 win), when we went to Perth (2-all) under pressure. Melbourne City (0-0) was a massive result away. We got a result at Western United (1-0) away, we beat Brisbane (2-1).
"I think we are in a good space."
As well as a small budget, Stanton and the squad had the ownership situation hanging over their heads like a cloud. After a six-month sale process, a consortium of Melbourne and Sydney businessmen is poised to take over the club. The change will bring renewed vigour and drive.
"We had to refocus and not get distracted," Stanton said. "Veterans Jason Hoffman and Carl Jenkinson showed great leadership in the change room. They did a lot of good stuff off the pitch and ensured we maintained standards at training."
The likely new owners have identified Newcastle's junior academy as a priority.
Home-grown youth products Will Dobson, Alex Nunes, Xavier Bertoncello, Ben van Dorssen, Kierry James, Christian Bracco and Janni Rafty trained regularly with the senior squad this season.
At least two of those players will be offered scholarships and train full-time with the A-League outfit.
Stanton has retained nine players from this season, has tabled offers with four others and has signed three players from outside the squad.
Stamatelopoulos has a year to run on his contract but has attracted interest from overseas clubs and could be sold.
"I have a contingency plan if Stamma goes," Stanton said "We need more need goals. Even with Stamma there, I am trying to get goal scorers.
"We finished with the sixth best defence. Considering we had the youngest back four, that is a good sign for the future."
It is also essential that Stanton gets the imports right.
French midfielder Jason Berthomier initially struggled with the pace of the A-League before hampered by on-going knee issues and made just seven appearances.
Former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson had a serious groin injury midway through campaign but recovered to finish the season strongly and play nine games.
Their departure, plus that of captain Brandon O'Neill (Perth Glory) and Italy bound winger Trent Buhagiar (five goals, three assists), will leave a void in experience.
"We need two, maybe three more experienced players. I have one already signed. I think we are developing leaders. Ryan Scott is a leader. Stamma is a leader. Groz and Cal Timmins are winners and are starting to show leadership."
Talks are continuing with Reno Piscopo, who produced glimpses of magic in a frustrating second season restricted by calf, hamstring and groin issues.
"We have had discussions with Reno," Stanton said. "We have invested a lot into him, We have altered his mindset and body. The question is can he go to another level?
"The path we are on is the right one. We have to keep building from the base up. I believe we can do good things. I think the players can feel it. There is also positive evidence to suggest that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.