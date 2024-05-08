Kotara High's popstar students put on a 90s musical

DRESSED in cargo pants and a baggy t-shirt, Harry Martin steps centre stage and he could be a doppelganger for Justin Timberlake, as he sings NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye under lights in the Kotara High School hall.
The year 12 student is starring in a boy band with a cast of 70 other students in the school's first musical production in 10 years.
"It's been so exciting to perform with a bunch of new faces, because being in year 12 you don't really get to know the younger years," he said.
It's girl band versus boy band as the student 'popstars' put on a production harnessing the colourful vibes of the 90s, all the way from the Back Street Boys to Britney Spears.
Curtains will be drawn for their opening show of Popstars The 90's Musical on Thursday night, May 9, after two terms of rehearsing and nailing lines and lyrics.
"My favourite songs to perform are either Bye Bye Bye or Hit Me Baby, One More Time," Harry said.
"I hope everyone who watches it has a good time."
Co-star and year 10 student Gabriella-Rose Dick plays character Ella and said the musical could be enjoyed by all ages.
"It's not dedicated just to teens, most adults would understand it because there's lots of 90s themes and songs. Overall it's a good time," she said.
She said she has enjoyed being up on stage with friends, singing and dancing.
"My biggest struggle has been learning my lines," she said.
Year 8 student Nina Thomson plays the role of mean girl Shannon who she says has big dreams and aspirations.
"She'll do anything to achieve them. I kind of got moved into the role because I originally joined the chorus to hang out with my friends," she said.
Nina said that despite some pre-show jitters, she loved being on stage and was looking forward to opening night.
"Side stage I feel nervous but as soon as I step out on stage under the lights I feel much better and it just feels very comfortable, and I just feel really happy," she said.
"I'm looking forward to our show because all of us have been working really hard to get towards that and it'll be great for people to finally see what we've been working on."
Head teacher of arts, and producer, Jason Foy, said he was impressed with the students' hard work and dedication.
"We're giving our students a semi-professional experience at this is what it's like to be in theatre," he said.
Tickets are still available for $26 each to see Popstars The 90's Musical on Thursday night and Friday night at 7pm and for two shows on Saturday at 1pm and 7pm.
