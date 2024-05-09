Minds Matter festival beating the drum for mental health awareness

ZOEY Simpson knows first-hand the devastation caused by ill mental health.
Late last year she lost two friends in Newcastle to suicide. Their deaths rattled her social circle and left many unanswered questions.
"Losing two 23 to 24-year-old male friends to suicide, within six weeks of each other, was very rough," Simpson said.
"But I thought to put it into something more productive."
Together with her business partner Keaton Boyce, the pair decided to organise a music festival to help promote the Newcastle music scene and create more awareness of mental health services.
The pair's MKZ Productions have collaborated with the Hamilton Station Hotel and youth-focused mental health foundation, Headspace Newcastle, to organise Minds Matter for June 8.
The one-day festival will feature a main stage in the Hamilton Station Hotel bandroom and an acoustic space in the beer garden.
The line-up includes, Newcastle acts Catpiss, Carnivara, Not Good Not Bad, IV, Goon Gremlins, Open House, Nana Klumpp, Tala Cheyanne, Micky Flynn, Chloe & Alexine, Winfield, Chloe Gill, Jesse Morrison, Queensland band Ferny Fairway and Sydney's Splendid Fiasco.
Simpson said the pandemic had a particularly negative impact on the mental health of young people involved in the music scene, but conversations around the issue had improved.
However, conversations aren't always enough.
"We all did what we could," Simpson said of her friend who died. "I knew there were some struggles and I was checking in and pushing them to get help, but they just didn't want to unfortunately.
"They were at their happiest when they were at gigs witnessing live music, but it got too much for them."
The Hunter New England health district had the highest number of suicides in NSW for the decade 2011 to 2021, recording 1331 deaths, NSW Health data shows.
There have been 454 suicides across NSW in the under-25 age group from 2020 to February 2024.
Boyce said that's why Minds Matter has linked up with Headspace Newcastle, who will have trained professionals at the Hamilton Station Hotel to answer questions and provide assistance.
"Everyone knows about mental health, but it's showing people there's all these pathways to get help," Boyce said.
Headspace Newcastle community development officer, Byron Williams, said activities like music and festivals were ideal for tackling the scourge of mental health because they build communities.
"We know from young people who come into Headspace that struggling with isolation and disconnection are the biggest risk factors for mental ill health," Williams said.
"So anything we can do to promote the opposite, and promote connection and community, goes a long way towards keeping people out of Headspace."
Tickets for Minds Matter on June 8 are available from the Hamilton Station Hotel.
