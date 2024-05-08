Is it time for the Knights to sign Kai Pearce-Paul long-term?

When do the Knights make their move to lock down impressive English international Kai Pearce-Paul to a long-term contract?
It's a question club officials will be wrestling with over the next couple of months.
While there may not seem any real urgency yet given Pearce-Paul is contracted for next season and rival clubs can't talk to him about 2026 until November, the club can't afford to leave negotiations on hold for too long. They were badly burnt by the Dom Young experience early last year. They can't afford complacency and tardiness again when it comes to the rangy backrower.
Pearce-Paul has found his feet in the NRL quicker than even coach Adam O'Brien expected but his potential in attack hasn't even been fully tapped yet.
One complication is he is on a big contract next season so upgrading will be difficult with the cap tight. But there is no question he, Leo Thompson and Dylan Lucas should be the future leaders of the forward pack.
A few of years ago, Dane Gagai's defence had deteriorated to such an extent there was talk of moving the veteran centre to the wing or even shopping him to rival clubs to free up salary cap space. How times have changed.
Gags was outstanding last season and his form this year has been top notch. So much so, the Roosters dangled a two-year deal in front of the 33-year-old to entice him back to Sydney. Despite the threat of losing him, the Knights stuck to their offer of a one-year deal with an option for a second with caveats attached that protect the club if he fails to play a certain number of games next year.
The Knights played it smart, rolled the dice and won out in the end with Gagai and his family not keen on a Sydney return.
Interchange forward Brodie Jones has never received much love or appreciation and has hung onto his NRL career by a thread at times in the past.
But sometimes players take a little longer than others to really develop and find their own identity, and Jones is proving to be one of those.
His contribution off the bench in the Knights' past two wins has not gone unnoticed by those at the club whose opinions matter most.
The most frequent question we've been asked by Knights fans on social media over the past month has been about popular forward Mat Croker and why he can't get a start in the NRL squad. So we put it to coach Adam O'Brien. Here's what he told us.
"I don't look for ways to leave Crokes out because I love the way he plays. I love what he brings to the squad at training and off the field. But I have faith in a lot of the boys. Crokes has been on the receiving end of that faith in the past too. His attitude is great. He'll get another opportunity."
Young Knights fullback Fletcher Sharpe could not have been more impressive in his return from a hamstring injury in Jersey Flegg last Sunday. He'll play a full game in the same grade this weekend before a return to NSW Cup where he'll push for an NRL debut.
When one door shuts, another one opens, or so the saying goes.
That was the case for young Cessnock halfback Jack Thompson after he was cut by the Knights from their Harold Matthews Under 17s squad after a couple of games earlier this season, with the club preferring Scone junior Lachlan Hails and Kiwi rugby recruit Ryder Crosswell in the halves. Thompson was immediately snapped up by the Warriors, who scraped into the finals ahead of the Knights in sixth spot, and went on to win the grand final with Thompson wearing the No.7 jersey.
In a nice touch, Thompson was invited onto the Warriors NRL team bus for the trip to MJ Stadium last Sunday and then sat on the bench for the game.
As a side note, Crosswell's older brother Elyjah is playing for the Hunter Wildfires in the Shute Shield rugby competition.
The Knights had plenty of strong performers in their gutsy 14-8 win over the Warriors but there were none better than halfback Jackson Hastings.
Rd 9: Knights v Warriors 3 Jackson Hastings 2 Dane Gagai 1 Kai Pearce-Paul
Standings: 10 Dane Gagai 8 Kalyn Ponga 7 Kai Pearce-Paul 5 Leo Thompson 4 Tyson Frizell 3 Phoenix Crossland, Adam Elliott, Jackson Hastings 2 Enari Tuala, Greg Marzhew, Dylan Lucas, Jayden Brailey
