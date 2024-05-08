Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Comment

Is it time for the Knights to sign Kai Pearce-Paul long-term?

By Barry Toohey
May 9 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kai Pearce-Paul against the Warriors on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
Kai Pearce-Paul against the Warriors on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

When do the Knights make their move to lock down impressive English international Kai Pearce-Paul to a long-term contract?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.