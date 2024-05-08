New-look Hawks flying: How will coach fit all his guns in?

HAMILTON coach Marty Berry couldn't be happier with the Hawks start to the season. Wait until he gets his best team on the park.
The Hawks sit in second spot on 18 points with three wins from the opening four rounds.
Berry returned this season after a year coaching in Canada.
After missing the finals in 2023 for the first time in 24 years, the Hawks have been stung into action.
Berry recruited classy centre Cassius Misa, back-rower Bernie Hati and lock Logan Flutely from his home region in New Zealand. They join Chris Hemi, Ranieri Petersen, Shaq Gaby and Tristan Flutely, who followed Berry for his first stint at the Hawks in 2021-2022.
In a further boost, halfback Leon Fukofuka and utility back Tute Grant have stepped back from the Hunter Wildfires, while another Kiwi, hooker Pat Teddy, has moved from Maitland. Chris Ale, a multiple premiership-winner with the Hawks, is also back playing.
"Cassius is quality," Berry said. "He played ITM Cup in New Zealand. Leon has played at a high level and is experienced. Bernie is a good player. Getting the same team on the field week-in week-out would be nice, but that is not how life rolls."
Hemi (ankle) and Petersen (shoulder) were among five players to miss the 24-17 win over Wanderers last round.
They are likely to return for the top-of-the-table clash against Maitland away.
However, Ale (work), Tristan Flutely (hamstring) and Billy Clay (concussion) are out.
Captain Hamish McKie is in Europe on holidays and will miss six weeks.
"It's more important to have everyone on board at the back end of the season," Berry said. "That's as long as you keep picking up points."
The Hawks had their first grade Player Points System cap increased to 20 points - four more than Maitland, Merewether and Wanderers. University have 19 points, down from 24 in 2023. Beaches have 24.
Each player has a points value from zero to three. New players at a club are worth three, with a point deducted for every year served.
The PPS was introduced to encourage clubs to produce their own players through juniors and scale back players changing clubs regularly.
Hamilton field teams in juniors from under-sevens to 15s. They won titles in under-10s, 11s and 14s last year.
Berry is confident, even at full strength, of fitting everyone under the cap.
On the field, the former All Black has the Hawks' playing an expansive style. He has gone away from a tradition backs and forwards set up. The players are split across the field.
None interchange more so than halves Fukofuka and Paul Dan.
"They each do the same amount of passing in the game," Berry said. "The combination is quite good. We tried it a couple of years ago with Paul Dan and Nick Watson. The communication wasn't as good and we ended up with two halfbacks. Leon and Paul have so much experience, they can communicate. It makes for quicker ball."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.