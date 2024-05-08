Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

New-look Hawks flying: How will coach fit all his guns in?

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 8 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Tongan halfback Leon Fukofuka is among a host of new faces at the Hamilton Hawks. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Former Tongan halfback Leon Fukofuka is among a host of new faces at the Hamilton Hawks. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HAMILTON coach Marty Berry couldn't be happier with the Hawks start to the season. Wait until he gets his best team on the park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.